Video shows the moment a semitruck slams into a dump truck in Lehi

LEHI — Both drivers survived a horrifying crash on Redwood Road that was caught on video Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Tyler Prawitt with the Lehi Police Department, the crash occurred just after 8 a.m. on southbound Redwood Road.

A dump truck with a trailer was driving to a job site when a semitruck driving behind them “negotiated the speed incorrectly and did not give sufficient time to stop,” rear-ending the dump truck.

The crash caused the semitruck’s front end to tear off. There was not injury to the dump truck driver and the semitruck driver had moderate injuries.

The crash spread across all of Redwood Road, causing it to shut down for almost three hours before it was cleared.

Prawitt said it’s important to pay attention to on the roadway.

“Respect commercial vehicles. they’re really heavy, large vehicles. Respect the vehicles, and don’t get in the way and cause more problems,” Prawitt said.