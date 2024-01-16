On the Site:
Stop For Students
Tooele man charged with placing small camera outside neighbor girl’s window

Jan 16, 2024, 2:21 PM | Updated: 3:38 pm

A Tooele man was charged Tuesday with sexual exploitation of a minor after police say he placed a camera outside of a neighbor girl’s window. (Brian A. Jackson, Shutterstock)

(Brian A. Jackson, Shutterstock)

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


TOOELE — A Tooele man was charged Tuesday with placing a hidden camera outside the window of a girl’s bedroom.

Jeremiah David Baker, 42, is charged in 3rd District Court with sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and voyeurism, a third-degree felony.

In October, a woman called police after her daughter “found a hidden camera set up outside of her window that was propped in a way to record her secretly,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The approximately 1-by-1-inch square camera was plugged into a battery pack “affixed to a pill bottle to hold the camera. The battery pack and pill bottle were wrapped with electrical tape to conceal the items,” the affidavit states.

While trying to figure out who may have put the camera there, the woman said she talked to Baker, a neighbor, about the incident and noted to police that “he exhibited what she described as strange behavior,” according to the arrest report.

“Mr. Baker became very curious about what had been reported,” and asked her children if they knew anything about the case, the affidavit says.

Baker was questioned by police on Thursday and said he admitted to having a similar camera but claimed it was stolen. Baker was arrested at the end of the interview.

