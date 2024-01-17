Workers Ignore extreme temperatures to get the job done

CACHE VALLEY — It was well below freezing Tuesday across the Wasatch Front and still a lot of folks braved the cold to work outside.

Lucky or not, some people can’t avoid it. The work has to get done, no matter how cold it gets.

Joe Fuhriman, a fourth-generation rancher said, “You know, you don’t think about it, you don’t notice it. Just go ahead and do it.”

He’s been doing this kind of thing his whole life. “On the news this morning they said it was 14 below here in Cache Valley. That’s getting down there. Pretty, pretty chilly,” he said.”

He’s seen many warmer winter days—and some colder. But he said he has to take care of the cattle. And keeping them warm means access to shelter and lots of hay.

“Cows have four stomachs and going through that digestive process is what keeps them warm, you know, and they will bunch up. They’ll huddle together,” Fuhriman said.

It also means he’s often had to clear a path to the herd, bringing the food up close so less is wasted. But he does it in part because he enjoys the way of life.

“Most people don’t realize what does go into a daily task on the on the farm and ranch,” he said.

He does it because we have to eat.

“Yeah, I’m sure they do enjoy it a good, good steak, good tender steak and have a wonderful meal or even even the hamburger. Double cheese from McDonald’s is pretty good,” he said.

As he braves the cold to put food on our tables, many others are out there enduring it, to put food on their own. If you’re one of them, bundle up and stay safe.

Here are some recommendations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for working in the cold:

Watch for signs of cold stress, like reddening skin, numbness, and cramps.

Wear at least three layers of clothing.

Take frequent breaks in warm, dry areas.