On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Workers Ignore extreme temperatures to get the job done

Jan 16, 2024, 7:20 PM

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

CACHE VALLEY — It was well below freezing Tuesday across the Wasatch Front and still a lot of folks braved the cold to work outside.

Lucky or not, some people can’t avoid it. The work has to get done, no matter how cold it gets.

Joe Fuhriman, a fourth-generation rancher said, “You know, you don’t think about it, you don’t notice it. Just go ahead and do it.”

He’s been doing this kind of thing his whole life. “On the news this morning they said it was 14 below here in Cache Valley. That’s getting down there. Pretty, pretty chilly,” he said.”

He’s seen many warmer winter days—and some colder. But he said he has to take care of the cattle. And keeping them warm means access to shelter and lots of hay.

Joe Fuhriman

Joe Fuhriman, a fourth-generation rancher moves bales of hay at his farm in Cache Valley. (KSL TV)

“Cows have four stomachs and going through that digestive process is what keeps them warm, you know, and they will bunch up. They’ll huddle together,” Fuhriman said.

It also means he’s often had to clear a path to the herd, bringing the food up close so less is wasted. But he does it in part because he enjoys the way of life.

“Most people don’t realize what does go into a daily task on the on the farm and ranch,” he said.

Some workers have not choice but to work out in the sub-freezing cold. (KSL TV) Some workers have not choice but to work out in the sub-freezing cold. (KSL TV)

He does it because we have to eat.

“Yeah, I’m sure they do enjoy it a good, good steak, good tender steak and have a wonderful meal or even even the hamburger. Double cheese from McDonald’s is pretty good,” he said.

As he braves the cold to put food on our tables, many others are out there enduring it, to put food on their own. If you’re one of them, bundle up and stay safe.

Here are some recommendations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for working in the cold:

  • Watch for signs of cold stress, like reddening skin, numbness, and cramps.
  • Wear at least three layers of clothing.
  • Take frequent breaks in warm, dry areas.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

Utah Avalanche Center warns of ‘high’ risk as massive avalanche is captured on video in Little Cottonwood

After a massive avalanche came down in Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday, forecasters warned of the potential danger with risk categorized as “high” from Logan to central Utah.

16 minutes ago

FILE — A view of the Utah State Capitol from the Avenues. (Edna Bohman)...

Lindsay Aerts

Multiple controversial bills open the 2024 Utah legislative session

Tuesday was the first day of the 2024 legislative session and it’s already starting at a break-neck pace.

3 hours ago

Police Cars outside a brick building with officers...

Larry D. Curtis

Salt Lake man charged with murder threatened to bash victim’s head in, police say

A man will be held without bail and is charged with first-degree murder after police say he killed a man with blows to the head, possibly with a hammer. Nathan David Evans, 41, faces a felony charge of abuse or desecration of a human body to go along with the murder charge.

4 hours ago

(Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

KSL TV ‘Politics Priority Game’ gets several different answers

It can be tough getting people to talk about politics. Unless you ask them to play a game about politics.

4 hours ago

Friends in Need Animal Shelter...

Shelby Lofton

Animal sanctuary needs hay to help feed, keep animals warm

Animals living in a Utah County sanctuary are feeling the bite of the cold.

5 hours ago

Dr. Jill Biden, first lady of the United States, speaks to students at Hunter Hight School on Tuesd...

Dan Rascon

First lady Dr. Jill Biden stresses the importance of the well-being of teacher in a visit to Hunter High School

Dr. Jill Biden, first lady of the United States, stressed the importance of the well-being of teachers during her visit to Hunter High School on Tuesday afternoon.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Workers Ignore extreme temperatures to get the job done