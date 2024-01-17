On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘Treasure hunt’ excavation causes potentially irreversible damage to Utah archeological site

Jan 17, 2024, 8:12 AM

Fort Pearce Wash in St. George. A Bountiful man believed to be treasure hunting has been charged wi...

Fort Pearce Wash in St. George. A Bountiful man believed to be treasure hunting has been charged with illegal excavation on protected land in Washington County and causing significant damage to archeological artifacts in the process. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY SKY MUNDELL, KSL.COM


KSL.com

ST. GEORGE — A Bountiful man has been charged with digging a trench 2 feet wide and 15 feet deep through a “one-of-a-kind” archeological site while hunting for treasure in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on Nov. 7, 2023, about someone disturbing archaeologically significant protected land in the Fort Pearce Wash area, 12 miles southeast of St. George. Eduardo Humberto Seoane, 51, was observed digging at the site on Nov. 29, 2023, and admitted digging the hole during an interview with law enforcement on Dec. 14, according to a probable cause statement.

Seoane faces a second-degree felony charge of conducting illegal activity on trust lands where the damage was equal to or greater than $5,000, filed by the Washington County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. Seoane is now waiting for a date to be established for his initial appearance in Utah’s 5th District Court. The initial estimate to fill the hole is $18,769, police said.

Seoane said he dug the trench while prospecting for minerals, according to Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration special investigator Brent Kasza.

“I found nothing during my investigation to confirm the suspect was prospecting for silver or any kind of valuable metal,” Kasza said in a statement. “I was able to uncover that the suspect belongs to several treasure hunting groups.”

The land that Seoane is accused of digging the tunnel on is protected by the Trust Lands Administration because it’s a site of archeological importance, with its most well-known feature being a collection of over 100 petroglyphs that archaeologists believe date back to 500 years ago or more.

“It’s almost impossible to calculate the damage caused by this guy,” Trust Lands Administration lead archaeologist Joel Boomgarden said in the press release. “It is important for people to remember that the archaeological record of Utah is a finite resource. Nobody is making 1,000-year-old ancestral Puebloan sites anymore. Once they are gone, there is no going back.”

Boomgarden explained to KSL that Seoane is accused of digging directly underneath a petroglyph, speculating that the man may have mistaken the petroglyph as some sort of map or sign to begin the illegal excavation, which is not uncommon in cases like these. To Boomgarden’s understanding, Seoane appeared to have been working on the hole for at least a week before being caught by the authorities, who said they discovered the man hard at work actively digging the hole with power tools and hand tools.

Boomgarden fears that the illegal excavation has disrupted archeological evidence that would help archaeologists better identify the full history of human occupancy in the region, where some petroglyphs and temporally sensitive artifacts seem to hint at hosting human activity going as far back as 1000 B.C.

Even worse, Boomgarden said, the tunnel was dug directly on what he identified as the site’s “prehistoric trash dump.”

“As you can imagine, as with any trash dump, there’s a lot of information in the trash dump,” Boomgraden said, explaining that the illegal excavation potentially severely disrupted archaeologists’ ability to collect data and artifacts from the site.

Details like what prehistoric people ate, what their pottery and art looked like, and what materials they used to craft their tools are now in danger of being permanently lost because the sedimentary layers have been disrupted as a result of the hole that was dug.

“What he’s done is he’s dug his hole straight through the trash dump and disturbed those deposits so that they are no longer stratified, no longer in order,” Boomgarden said of the allegations against Seoane, commenting on how the digging of the hole interrupted the ability to collect useful chronological information from that trash dump.

“All the information is sort of out of context now,” he continued. “It’s almost impossible to piece it back together.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: Cottonwood Heights police cruisers in Cottonwood Heights on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Jeffrey D...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Woman crossing the street hit by SUV, critically injured

A woman crossing Highland Drive was hit by an SUV and critically injured Tuesday morning, police say.

20 minutes ago

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New ...

Josh Ellis

Utah Jazz game vs. Golden State postponed after Warriors assistant coach suffers medical emergency

Wednesday's game between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors has been postponed due to a medical emergency within the Warriors organization.

43 minutes ago

Snowfall is causing hazardous driving conditions, especially along the west side of the Salt Lake V...

Josh Ellis

‘Consider delaying your travel’: Winter weather advisory in effect for Utah, Salt Lake valleys

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Wasatch Front and police are urging drivers to slow down or delay travel, if possible, as snowfall is causing hazardous driving conditions Wednesday morning.

5 hours ago

Credit cards...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Credit card predictions for 2024 and what they mean for your wallet

When it comes to your credit cards, some things have changed while some other things could probably change.

11 hours ago

Roads could be messy on the morning of Jan. 17, 2024 as a moisture trend continues. (UDOT)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

UDOT issues road weather alert ahead of Wednesday morning commute

Utah Department of Transportation Tuesday issued a Road Weather Alert for parts of northern Utah ahead of the morning commute Wednesday, warning that roads could get wet and messy as an overnight storm moves in.

12 hours ago

Watercreek nail salon hate crime. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Utah leaders, community partners hope to counter rise in hate crimes

The reported increase in hate crimes in Utah and across the country is a concerning trend. KSL TV, along with community leaders, is taking steps to address and combat this issue.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

‘Treasure hunt’ excavation causes potentially irreversible damage to Utah archeological site