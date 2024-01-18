On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Death warrant filed for Utah inmate; death by firing squad possible

Jan 17, 2024, 8:58 PM | Updated: 8:58 pm

Death row inmate Ralph Menzies attends 3rd District Court in West Jordan in 2007 where Menzies appe...

Death row inmate Ralph Menzies attends 3rd District Court in West Jordan in 2007 where Menzies appeared without an attorney. Because the pay rate for attorneys in capital cases is so low, no one would take the case after his original attorney gave up the case due to a conflict of interest. Another death warrant was filed for Menzies on Wednesday after over 35 years of appeals to his death sentence. (Francisco Kjolseth, The Salt Lake Tribune Pool photo)

(Francisco Kjolseth, The Salt Lake Tribune Pool photo)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A death warrant has been filed for an inmate who has been on death row for over 35 years and has been appealing his sentence ever since.

Ralph Leroy Menzies was sentenced to death on Mar. 23, 1988, after he had been convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. His victim, Maurine Hunsaker, was working at a convenience store in Kearns when he kidnapped her and took her to Big Cottonwood Canyon. There he tied her to a tree, strangled her, and slit her throat.

KSL Investigators explore change in Utah’s death row

Hunsaker’s family became frustrated after years of hearings and appeals that led nowhere legally and ultimately kept their mother’s killer alive. Criminal Appeals Director Thomas Brunker said at the time that the family was used to sitting in hearings with no resolution.

“Part of what it’s about is how long this has already taken,” Brunker said. “For the purposes of the state of Utah and the victim, it has been unnecessarily long.”

Judge dismisses lawsuit by 5 death row inmates, upholds Utah’s death penalty statute

Menzies was convicted before the 2004 law that outlawed execution by firing squad, meaning Menzies can opt to choose that method if his death warrant is signed. The last time an inmate was executed in Utah by firing squad was in 2010.

According to Utah’s Department of Corrections, a hearing may need to be held for the signing of the death warrant before Menzies can be executed. The date for that possible hearing has not been announced.

Death penalty repeal fails in narrow vote after emotional, tearful debate

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, ...

David Sharp and Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

Maine judge delays decision on removing Trump from ballot until Colorado case

A Maine judge has put on hold a decision on former President Donald Trump’s ballot status to allow time for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on a similar case in Colorado.

6 hours ago

Police Cars outside a brick building with officers...

Larry D. Curtis

Salt Lake man charged with murder threatened to bash victim’s head in, police say

A man will be held without bail and is charged with first-degree murder after police say he killed a man with blows to the head, possibly with a hammer. Nathan David Evans, 41, faces a felony charge of abuse or desecration of a human body to go along with the murder charge.

1 day ago

Nicholas Rossi appearing in Provo court by video call....

Michael Houck

Nicholas Rossi makes his first Utah court appearance since extradition

Nicholas Rossi caused confusion during his first virtual hearing on Tuesday by insisting he was not who authorities say he is.

1 day ago

Hannah Zoulek...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com 

Utah residents suing state over soon-to-be enacted social media restrictions

A civil liberties group has filed a lawsuit against Utah's social media regulations on behalf of several residents, including a teenage Utahn, who allege the regulations violate protections for freedom of speech.

1 day ago

Handcuffed man...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Tooele man charged with placing small camera outside neighbor girl’s window

A Tooele man was charged Tuesday with placing a hidden camera outside the window of a girl's bedroom.

1 day ago

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...

Michael Houck

Chad Daybell’s attorney files to withdraw from case due to lack of funds

The attorney representing Chad Daybell has filed to withdraw from the upcoming murder case Friday.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Death warrant filed for Utah inmate; death by firing squad possible