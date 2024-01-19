On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

West Jordan officers were justified in killing gunman who injured officer, DA says

Jan 19, 2024, 1:50 PM

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill shows body camera video Friday while explaining why he ...

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill shows body camera video Friday while explaining why he concluded that two West Jordan police officers were legally justified in shooting and killing a man who had just shot one of the officers in the leg. (Pat Reavy, KSL.com )

(Pat Reavy, KSL.com )

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

WEST JORDAN — Two West Jordan police officers were legally justified when they exchanged shots with a suspected car prowler, which resulted in the death of the man and an officer being shot in the leg.

That decision was announced Friday by Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

On April 22, 2023, officer Chris Trujillo and Sgt. Gary Christensen shot and killed Michael Kenneth Lee, 30, in the area of area of 3258 Jordan Line Parkway.

The officers were originally called about 1 a.m. to the area on a report of a man looking in cars at an apartment complex garage. Police found the man and asked for his name. But after Lee gave a false name, Trujillo — who had arrested Lee just days earlier on a misdemeanor crime — recognized him and told him, “That’s not your name,” the final report into the police shooting states.

The report notes that a few days before the shooting, Lee — a documented gang member with an extensive criminal history — had given Trujillo a fake name during another arrest, so his real identity “was pretty fresh on (Trujillo’s) mind as he had spent time trying to find out who (Lee) was.”

After calling out Lee for giving a fake name, Lee immediately ran off.

“After a brief pursuit, the officers caught up to him and as they attempted to take him to the ground, Mr. Lee pulled out a gun and fired one round, striking officer Trujillo in the lower leg,” the report states.

“Through the front of my leg out my calf,” the injured officer is heard on body camera video telling others treating him.

Trujillo told investigators that as his partner grabbed Lee’s coat, got in front of him and started to pull him down. “That’s when I saw and heard the muzzle flash from his left side. I felt the heat as the bullet went through my leg. And I just remember thinking, ‘If I let this guy stand up, he’s gonna kill me,'” according to the report. “I truly believe that his intention was to kill me and (my partner).”

Both Trujillo and Christensen returned fire, killing Lee. A third officer on scene, who was the officer who tackled Lee, did not shoot.

Body camera video from West Jordan police officer Chris Trujillo shows him grabbing his leg after being shot on April 22, 2023. Trujillo was able to return fire along with another officer, fatally shooting the gunman. (Photo: West Jordan police)

A tourniquet was placed on Trujillo’s leg. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated. He was released that same day.

Lee’s gun was determined to have been recently stolen out of a vehicle. The investigation found that Trujillo fired eight times and Christensen possibly fired twice, although in a written statement he said he shot at Lee once. An autopsy determined that Lee was shot seven times.

During a press conference on Friday announcing his decision, Gill again pleaded with gun owners to properly secure their weapons.

“I have been consistently saying that I have been pleading to our lawful gun owners out there, you have a right to possess a weapon … but there needs to be some responsibility with that. Do not leave your weapons unattended in your cars,” he said. “They’re being stolen and they’re being used in subsequent harm to our civilians and law enforcement.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

viewer video of car chase...

Brianna Chavez

Witness describes UHP trooper chase vehicle on I-15

A witness said he was "dumbfounded" watching a Utah Highway Patrol trooper chase the driver of a pickup truck on Interstate 15 Thursday night.

7 minutes ago

(Davis County Sheriff's Office)...

Eliza Pace

Man pleads guilty but mentally ill to stabbing Tinder date, elderly woman

A man has pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted aggravated murder and another count of attempted murder, almost two years after stabbing two women in a Bountiful park.

24 minutes ago

Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Transgender bathroom bill passes Utah House after tearful floor debate

Utah representatives gave approval on Friday to a controversial bill restricting bathroom access to transgender individuals in government facilities following an emotional back-and-forth in the House chamber — advancing the proposal to the Senate within the first week of the session.

48 minutes ago

Jodi Hildebrandt enters a St. George courtroom on Dec. 27, 2023. Hildebrandt later pleaded guilty t...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

‘8 Passengers’ case: Court restrains Jodi Hildebrandt from selling home

The 5th District Court implemented a temporary restraining order against one of the two women involved in the "8 Passengers" child abuse case, restricting her from selling her house.

4 hours ago

Salt Lake City police officers respond to a shooting near 200 W. North Temple. (Photo: SLCPD/X)...

Josh Ellis

1 injured in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City Friday morning.

8 hours ago

A slab of ice from the top of a vehicle was launched into oncoming traffic and another driver's win...

Britt Johnson

Sheet of ice flies through car’s windshield, injuring driver

A slab of ice from the top of a fast-moving trailer was launched into oncoming traffic and another driver’s windshield on Monday.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

West Jordan officers were justified in killing gunman who injured officer, DA says