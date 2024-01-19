Witness describes UHP trooper chase vehicle on I-15

MURRAY — A witness said he was “dumbfounded” watching a Utah Highway Patrol trooper chase the driver of a pickup truck on Interstate 15 Thursday night.

Robert Hatch said he and his husband were on their way home from work when the incident occurred.

“We were in the HOV lane on the left-hand side and we’re starting to pass that truck and then all of a sudden watched the tire fly off of the car and sparks just started flying,” Hatch said.

Video taken by Hatch showed the lopsided pickup truck being followed by a UHP trooper.

“(The driver) was going pretty fast. I would say (the driver) was probably going over 80 when the tire was on the car and then the tire flew off,” Hatch said. “You would imagine if your tire flies off your car that you would pull over, but (the driver) was not stopping and we were just dumbfounded.”

UHP said the driver of the pickup truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash on I-215 near 900 East.

A nearby trooper spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it. The trooper later performed a pit maneuver.

The incident shut down a portion of I-15 just after 6 p.m. Hatch said he was grateful troopers were able to stop the driver.

“We were really lucky that there was an officer there really quickly to stop him before someone got hurt.”

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested by Murray Police and is facing DUI charges. The suspect’s name has not been released.