On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Cinnamon applesauce pouches were never tested for heavy metals at Ecuador plant, FDA inspection finds

Jan 24, 2024, 4:16 PM

The FDA recalled certain apple puree and applesauce products from three brands of fruit pouches: Wa...

The FDA recalled certain apple puree and applesauce products from three brands of fruit pouches: WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis. (Food and Drug Administration)

(Food and Drug Administration)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JACQUELINE HOWARD, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Lead-contaminated cinnamon applesauce pouches that may have sickened hundreds of children in the United States were not tested for heavy metals during their manufacture at an Austrofood facility in Ecuador, according to an inspection report from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The inspection, conducted at the facility in December, found that the plant “did not sample and test the raw material or the finished product for heavy metals” and did not have “adequate sanitary facilities and accommodations,” among other observations, according to an FDA document that was first obtained by CBS News through a Freedom of Information Act request and posted online Wednesday.

The document also notes that certain pasteurization steps were not adequately followed.

As of Friday, at least 385 reported cases of illness – of which 97 are confirmed, 253 probable and 35 suspected – have been linked to the fruit puree products across 42 states, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of the cases have been in young children.

Concerns over the cinnamon applesauce

Reports emerged in October of children with elevated blood lead levels, indicating potential acute lead toxicity, that was associated with cinnamon applesauce products sold in the United States under the brands WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks.

In November, manufacturer Austrofood and Wanabana USA, distributor of WanaBana products in the United States, said in a statement that the cinnamon in the products was the source of the elevated lead levels.

Wanabana recalled its apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches. Cinnamon applesauce pouches from the other brands, Schnucks and Weis, are also subject to recall.

In a statement in December, Wanabana USA announced that it has been collaborating with the FDA in managing the recall and continues to oversee the recall of all of its affected products from the market “in close coordination with FDA.”

The latest FDA inspection document noted that in September, the Austrofood facility conducted a hazard analysis for all raw materials and ingredients, including ground cinnamon. “However, cinnamon was not considered a significant hazard requiring a preventive control for heavy metals including lead,” according to the document.

“In addition, you did not sample and test the raw material or the finished product for heavy metals. Furthermore, sampling conducted by FDA in the United States identified high level of lead in finished products distributed by Wanabana,” the document says. “FDA also conducted two sample collections of the ground cinnamon powder at Austrofood on December 05, 2023, and those samples also identified lead in the ground cinnamon.”

This month, the FDA announced that while testing recalled products and cinnamon collected from the Austrofood facility, it found elevated levels of chromium as well as lead.

“People who ate recalled products, especially if they had elevated blood lead levels, may have been exposed to chromium and should inform their healthcare provider so they can monitor health and provide supportive care, as needed,” the FDA said.

Health effects are hard to say

The health effects of chromium in this case are “difficult to predict,” according to the CDC. Yet “we know that there is no safe level of lead. CDC recommends discarding all affected products and not eating any of them. Anyone who may have eaten the affected products should talk with their healthcare provider.”

Lead exposure can cause developmental delays in children, as well as head, stomach and muscle aches, vomiting, anemia, irritability, fatigue and weight loss.

An FDA official told Politico in December that the lead contamination in cinnamon applesauce pouches may have been an “intentional act.”

Jim Jones, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods, said in that interview that the agency is still investigating the lead-tainted cinnamon applesauce pouches, “but so far all of the signals we’re getting lead to an intentional act on the part of someone in the supply chain and we’re trying to sort of figure that out.”

Contaminated spices are “incredibly common,” Dr. Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center, said last month. Some contamination occurs in natural products, including rice and apples, because they’re grown in soil that contains metals.

“But then we do sometimes see intentionally contaminated products that are sold by weight. And the best way to make something heavy is to put metal in it, right?” she said. “So that’s why I think we frequently hear, maybe on the order of once or twice a month, about a product – for some reason, it’s often turmeric – but a spice that’s contaminated with lead.”

Calello emphasized the importance of regular lead screening for children at 1 and 2 years of age at their pediatricians’ office, noting that because of the pandemic some routines may have fallen behind.

In their statement last month, Austrofood and Wanabana USA said that they have established a program to reimburse consumers of the recalled products who may have documented out-of-pocket costs for health care provider visits and blood testing up to a total amount of $150 for a lead test.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

In this photo provided by researchers in January 2024, Dr. Yilai Shu examines a young patient at th...

Associated Press

Experimental gene therapy allows kids with inherited deafness to hear

A small study published Wednesday documents significantly restored hearing in five of six kids treated in China.

53 minutes ago

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,...

Associated Press

Man arrested outside Taylor Swift’s Manhattan townhouse reportedly spotted there about 30 times

Court documents say a man charged with stalking after his arrest near singer Taylor Swift’s Manhattan townhouse had been spotted there dozens of times in the past two months and was repeatedly asked to leave.

2 hours ago

Amazon Ring camera...

Brian Fung, CNN

Amazon’s Ring will now require a warrant for police to access user video

Amazon’s Ring will no longer let police and other government agencies request doorbell camera footage from within the company’s Neighbors app, in what privacy advocates are hailing as a long-awaited victory for civil liberties.

3 hours ago

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 06: Jon Stewart hosts "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" #JonVoyage on August ...

Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer

Jon Stewart will return to ‘The Daily Show’ as host — just on Mondays

Comedian Jon Stewart is rewinding the clock, returning to “The Daily Show” as a weekly host and executive producing through the 2024 U.S. elections cycle.

3 hours ago

FILE: A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in ...

Associated Press

Boeing 757 lost nose wheel preparing for takeoff during a very rough stretch for the plane maker

A Boeing 757 jet operated by Delta Air Lines lost a nose wheel while preparing for takeoff from Atlanta.

6 hours ago

Marlene Sanchez-Barriento salavages items behind her home damaged by flooding, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 20...

Denis Poroy, Julie Watson and John Antczak

San Diegans cry, hug outside damaged homes after stunning flash floods in normally balmy city

Flash floods that raged through parts of San Diego were spawned by a torrential storm that produced the city’s fourth-wettest day on record, in stark contrast to its image as a balmy seaside playground.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Cinnamon applesauce pouches were never tested for heavy metals at Ecuador plant, FDA inspection finds