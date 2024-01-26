On the Site:
Stop For Students
Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband charged after 2 domestic incidents

Jan 26, 2024, 2:15 PM



WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves a House Republican caucus meeting where the conference met to vote on a Speaker of House nominee in the Longworth House Office Building on October 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House Republicans nominated House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) to replace recently ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)



Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert ‘s ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, has been charged with assault and other counts in connection with two domestic altercations, including an argument with the congresswoman in a restaurant that spiraled out of control, and a fight with the former couple’s son, authorities said.

The altercations have drawn further attention to Lauren Boebert, a far-right politician with a combative political style.

After the argument at the restaurant on Jan. 6, Jayson Boebert was uncooperative with police and had to be forcibly removed from the business, according to an arrest affidavit. That led to the charges of disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a peace officer, according to court documents.

The second incident, on Jan. 9, involved a physical fight with the couple’s 18-year-old son during which Jayson Boebert grabbed a rifle after the teen called authorities, according to a separate arrest affidavit. That led to charges of harassment, prohibited use of a weapon and third-degree assault, court documents show. Lauren Boebert was not present during the fight.

Jayson Boebert did not respond to calls and texts seeking comment Friday. He is scheduled for a court hearing next Monday.

Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped

Congressman Boebert is facing her own difficulties, including allegations during the first Republican primary debate Thursday night that she is “carpetbagging” by switching to Colorado’s 4th Congressional District from the 3rd District, where she’s lived and raised her family in the town of Silt.

Boebert argues that her candidacy in the old district threatened Republican control of the seat; she defeated the Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch, by only 546 votes in 2022. If Boebert had stayed in the 3rd District, she was expected to have a rematch in November with Frisch, who had already far out-fundraised her.

