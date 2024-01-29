Open house to begin for Red Cliffs Utah Temple

(2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.)

ST. GEORGE — The Red Cliffs Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin a public open house on Thursday, Feb. 1.

According to a release from The Church, the open house of the southern Utah temple will run through Saturday, March 2, excluding Sundays.

Free reservations can be scheduled here.

The Red Cliffs is at 96,000-square-foot building on over 15 acres of land and is the second temple in the St. George area. The pioneer-era St. George Temple was recently rededicated in December following extensive renovation.

The temple’s designs and motifs were pulled from the surrounding environment.

“The motifs designed in the precast concrete exterior were inspired by southern Utah’s grand cottonwood trees and its numerous mountains and canyons. The main motif inside the house of the Lord is the dwarf bearclaw poppy. The other motifs in the temple include succulents, Indian paintbrush, cottonwood leaves and pomegranates. The succulent motif is also used throughout all window designs in the temple,” a release from The Church stated.

President Henry B. Eyring, the Second Counselor in the First Presidency will dedicate the Red Cliffs Temple.

The temple will be dedicated in two sessions on Sunday, March 24, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the Red Cliffs Utah Temple on Oct. 7, 2018.

The Red Cliffs Utah Temple is one of 28 temples either completed or under construction in Utah.