LOCAL NEWS

Open house to begin for Red Cliffs Utah Temple

Jan 29, 2024, 2:04 PM | Updated: 2:30 pm

The Red Cliffs Utah Temple. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.)

The Red Cliffs Utah Temple. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.)

(2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — The Red Cliffs Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin a public open house on Thursday, Feb. 1.

According to a release from The Church, the open house of the southern Utah temple will run through Saturday, March 2, excluding Sundays.

Free reservations can be scheduled here.

The Red Cliffs is at 96,000-square-foot building on over 15 acres of land and is the second temple in the St. George area. The pioneer-era St. George Temple was recently rededicated in December following extensive renovation.

The temple’s designs and motifs were pulled from the surrounding environment.

Chandelier in a sealing room in the Red Cliffs Utah Temple (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.) Crystal Chandelier in the celestial room in the Red Cliffs Utah Temple (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.) The reflecting pool in front of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.) Lobby in the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.) Instruction room in the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.) Recommend desk in the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.) Sealing room in the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.) The main staircase in the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.) Architectural details of the seating in the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.) The celestial room in the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.) The reflecting pool in front of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.) The baptistry in the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.) The baptistry in the Red Cliffs Utah Temple. (2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.)

“The motifs designed in the precast concrete exterior were inspired by southern Utah’s grand cottonwood trees and its numerous mountains and canyons. The main motif inside the house of the Lord is the dwarf bearclaw poppy. The other motifs in the temple include succulents, Indian paintbrush, cottonwood leaves and pomegranates. The succulent motif is also used throughout all window designs in the temple,” a release from The Church stated.

President Henry B. Eyring, the Second Counselor in the First Presidency will dedicate the Red Cliffs Temple.

The temple will be dedicated in two sessions on Sunday, March 24, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the Red Cliffs Utah Temple on Oct. 7, 2018.

Church Announces New Name For Washington County Temple

The Red Cliffs Utah Temple is one of 28 temples either completed or under construction in Utah.

