On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

2024 Social Security benefits have changed: Read how

Feb 1, 2024, 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:39 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Retirees who rely on Social Security benefits for income may have noticed some changes this month.

CNBC reports Social Security benefits have gone up 3.2% due to an annual cost-of-living adjustment. That’s an increase of more than $50 per month on average.

The second change is your benefits might be reduced for starting early – between age 62 and your full retirement age.

If you also continue to work, you may face what’s known as an earnings test if you earn over a certain threshold.

Carmen Valverde-Gill is a financial planner for Edward Jones Investment in Cottonwood Heights. She said there are important things to consider when claiming benefits early.

“But remember social security covers two risks during retirement. One is inflation and the other one is if you live longer than expected,” Valverde-Gill said.

The last change is that social security benefit income may be subject to federal taxes.

A financial planner can walk you through your options to avoid a big bill at tax time.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Vehicles in Big Cottonwood Canyon Jan. 15. Remnants of a "Pineapple Express" are forecast to provid...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Here’s how ‘Pineapple Express’ is expected to impact Utah over next week

Remnants of a "Pineapple Express" are forecast to provide heavy snow across Utah's mountains between Thursday and early next week.

5 hours ago

A home in the St. George area has racked up millions of views on social media because it was built ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Never-occupied ’90s home for sale in St. George goes viral for being ‘time capsule’

A home that recently went on the market is mystifying millions on TikTok, because of what’s inside the house — or rather, what was never in it. The house was built in 1998, but no one ever moved in.

13 hours ago

Some passengers are a using a controversial strategy to save money on flights by booking a long fli...

Matt Gephardt

Hidden-city flying can save you money on your airfare, but it comes with big risks

Some passengers are using a controversial strategy to save money on flights by booking a long flight with layovers, but then deliberately skip the last leg of their journey. It can save hundreds of dollars for fliers, but it can also mean big consequences from the airlines.

14 hours ago

FILE — Gunnison Valley High School (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Gunnison teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with teen

A substitute teacher was arrested in Gunnison after police say she engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with a 17-year-old boy whom she originally met while in his classroom.

14 hours ago

A train and truck collision has closed Main Street in Lehi, Utah, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (Lehi P...

Larry D. Curtis

Truck and train collision closes Main Street in Lehi

A train and truck collision has closed portions of Main Street in Lehi Wednesday night. Police said at approximately 8:40 p.m. that the street would be closed "for some time."

15 hours ago

SB104 passed unanimously and will be voted on in the Senate. The bill aims to require cell phone ma...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah bill requiring cell phone manufacturers enact content filters for minors advances

A bill passed a senate committee that aims to require cell phone manufacturers to default a filter for minors, which will filter out explicit content from the device.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

2024 Social Security benefits have changed: Read how