On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring at Groundhog Day festivities

Feb 2, 2024, 5:39 AM | Updated: 5:57 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring Friday in Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania, the scene of the country’s largest and best known Groundhog Day celebration in the United States.

The annual event is a tongue-in-cheek ritual in which Phil’s handlers, members of a club with roots in the late 19th century, reveal whether the groundhog has seen his shadow.

Just after sunrise Friday, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club announced Phil did not see his shadow, which will usher in early springlike weather. The groundhog seeing his shadow presages six more weeks of winter, according to the group.

About 10,000 people have made their way in recent years to Punxsutawney, where festivities begin in the dead of night and culminate in the midwinter forecast. A bundled-up crowd, some wearing groundhog-themed hats, watched musical performances and fireworks as they waited for sunrise and the appearance of Punxsutawney Phil.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro took the stage before Phil to urge people around the world watching the festivities to come to Punxsutawney next year. Shapiro also announced the famed groundhog is the new official meteorologist for Pennsylvania.

“Punxsutawney is the center of the universe right now and I love that you’re all here,” Shapiro said.

Phil predicts more winter far more often than he sees an early spring, not a bad bet for February and March in western Pennsylvania. A federal agency took a look at his record last year and put his accuracy rate at about 40%.

The tradition of celebrating the midpoint between the shortest day of the year on the winter solstice and the spring equinox goes back many centuries in European farm life.

There are more than a dozen active groundhog clubs in Pennsylvania, some dating back to the 1930s, and weather-predicting groundhogs have appeared in at least 28 U.S. states and Canadian provinces.

The 1993 blockbuster film “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray, fueled interest in Punxsutawney Phil and inspired informal observations far and wide.

When he’s not making his annual prognostication, Phil lives in a customized space beside the Punxsutawney Memorial Library, with a window where library patrons can check out his burrow. Back in 2009, library workers said Phil had somehow managed to escape three times, climbing into the library ceiling and dropping into offices about 50 feet (15 meters) away. He wasn’t injured.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus after it's unveiling on...

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

Apple’s Vision Pro headset hits US stores today. Here’s what you need to know

 The Vision Pro, Apple’s first new product in seven years, officially launched in stores on Friday in the US.

10 minutes ago

“Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on scene,” Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department ...

Jamiel Lynch, Amanda Jackson and Aya Elamroussi

Several killed in fiery small-plane crash at mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, officials say

Several people were killed Thursday evening in a fiery crash of a small plane into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, authorities said.

3 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, heads to a vot...

Gitanjali Poonia and Suzanne Bates, Deseret News

Poll shows race among Republicans to replace Sen. Mitt Romney still up for grabs

11 Republican candidates have declared they will run for the open U.S. Senate seat in Utah

13 hours ago

Jennifer Crumbley has pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the ...

Eric Levenson and Lauren del Valle, CNN

Mother of Michigan school shooter testifies it was her husband’s responsibility to store son’s gun

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teenager who killed four people at a Michigan high school in 2021, took the stand Thursday.

17 hours ago

cartoon mascot painted on the back of a trailer...

BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

Battle to change Native American logos continues, as some communities are reinstating them

A passionate student letter prompted a southern Pennsylvania school district to change its Native American logo years ago. But the mascot is back after a conservative school board acted on its campaign promise to reinstate it.

18 hours ago

The US State Department on Friday posted a travel advisory urging Americans to “exercise increase...

Marnie Hunter, CNN

Bahamas travel warning updated amid violent crime wave

The US State Department has posted a travel advisory update urging Americans to “exercise increased caution” in the Bahamas, citing crime.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring at Groundhog Day festivities