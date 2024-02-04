Public gets first look at the inside of the new Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital

LEHI –– After three years of construction, the public finally got a tour of the new Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus on Saturday in Lehi.

Among those taking the tour was Lehi resident Alan Hopes who says his three kids couldn’t wait for Saturday to do some crafts; jam out to some music with their very own guitar; and even play with brand new toys.

For as much fun as his kids were having, however, he hopes they’ll never have to come here again.

“It definitely calms their nerves and makes it feel a lot more easy for them,” Hopes said to KSL TV.

For as much as there is for kids to do, it’s still a hospital.

“It’s like a lot of fun and different,” Hopes said. “And the kids are obviously having a good time, so.”

Inching closer to opening

The new hospital is scheduled to open on Feb. 12. But the doors were open Saturday to anybody who wanted to check out the facility.

The Hopes family has watched the progression of the facility over the last three years. On Saturday, they got to see what it looks like on the inside.

“It’s fantastic to have something really close,” Hopes said.

Intermountain Health built the facility due to rapid growth in the area. The hospital will feature 66 beds, and will include services such as an ER, neonatal intensive care, medical and surgical services. The facility will also have advanced imaging and other specialized care. It was designed to make it as welcoming as possible for children.

“We have been in the cold hospital environments,” Hopes said. “And so to have the colors and stickers, they’re not as nervous walking through it, so that’s nice.”