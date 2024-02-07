Rebates make clean air upgrades cheaper for Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s no secret that Utahns are exhausted by our bad air quality but there are ways you can help reduce emissions from your home.

Utah weather can be, unpredictable making it important to have things like, lawnmowers, snow blowers, and fireplaces on hand but using those tools, particularly the gas-powered versions, contributes to the crummy air we breathe during the winter and the notorious inversions that come with it in Utah.

Another contributor, a warm crackling fireplace.

“Wood burning is still a concern for us, it is prohibited on days where we have the inversion in place– when those mandatory actions are in place,” Bryce Bird, from Utah’s Division of Air Quality said.

Many older homes still have wood-burning fireplaces. KSL employee ‘s home did too until she took advantage of a state-sponsored voucher program to swap it for a gas fireplace.

“You take that rebate voucher to the dealer, they do the work and install it and they will get the rebate through the state, it doesn’t even come through the customer,” Love said.

That voucher offered by DEQ’s CARROT program gave her approximately $2,800 toward a new fireplace.

Love said, “It helps heat the whole home which helps cut down on our utility bill but also reduces the wood-burning emissions.”

Love also used a CARROT voucher to switch out her gas lawn mower for an electric one

She said, “It’s a first come first serve so when that voucher opens up at 6 am you have to log on and get your name in.”

Whether we take advantage of these incentives or make changes on our own, Bird said we can all be the change.

“Turning down the thermostat, things like if you have a choice of which car to drive, drive the newer car because those have fewer emissions for every mile driven, arrange a carpool, if you have the ability to telework, telework or use public transportation,” Bryce said.

Love added, “My one little thing isn’t going to change everything but if we all do a little bit, that makes a big change.”

Is Utah’s bad air situation leaving you exhausted? KSL’s Kevin Eubank shows you the technology that’s changed the game and shares the tool that allows you to see the air quality right where you live. Exhausted: Your Personal Air Report tonight at 10.