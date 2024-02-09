On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

EXHAUSTED: Electric transit buses in Utah and the hope for a carbon neutral future

Feb 9, 2024, 8:24 AM | Updated: 9:09 am

Ken Fall's Profile Picture

BY KEN FALL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — At first glance, the electric buses now buzzing around the Wasatch Front look much like their diesel brothers. Yet when one approaches, it’s noticeably quieter and “all-electric” marks the upper region of each bus’s exterior.

“The chief advantage for the state of Utah is we don’t have pollution in our airshed from electric buses,” claimed Hal Johnson, Utah Transit Authority’s director of innovative mobility.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, one zero-emission bus can eliminate 1,690 tons of carbon dioxide over its 12-year span.

More than 30 — 34 to be exact — all-electric buses are part of the 406 full-size bus fleet that UTA operates in Utah. The transit agency also employs 47 clean natural gas buses along its routes.

The number of electric buses currently running amounts to 8% of all buses.

According to UTA Executive Director Jay Fox, the transition to electric is deliberately measured.

“I would say we are being deliberate about how we enter this market,” Fox said. “Building a network that can support the electric buses is really important to get to what is known as a zero-emission plan as a whole.”

That plan eventually calls for a fleet where diesel buses make up about 50% of the total number. The other half would be natural gas and electric buses. Diesel buses can run all day without refueling while electric buses need a charge every 150 miles or so. Also, all-electric is not ideal for much of Utah’s challenging terrain.

And then there’s cost.

An all-electric bus comes in at $995,000 each, batteries not included. While natural gas and diesel buses price out in the $600,000 range.

Nonetheless, a carbon-neutral future may not be far off, according to Fox.

“You’re going to see a carbon-neutral focus for the coming Olympics,” he said, referring to the likely staging of an Olympic Games here in 2034.

Today, a few of those electric buses are monitoring our air in real-time. Researchers from the University of Utah are collecting air quality data from those buses to get a sense of the dynamic nature of pollution.

Atmospheric sciences professor Daniel Mendoza heads up the research program. The mobile units enable scientists to collect vital numbers from all over the region.

“The burden of air quality is not shared equally,” Mendoza said.

“So, for example, we’ve measured that on the west side of Salt Lake City, West Valley City as well, because they’re in closer proximity to the railroads, to the airport, to some industrial sources, to the highways, there’s just more air pollution. And this really doubles, or triples during inversion events.”

Minimizing UTA’s contributions to those events in the future is the hope of the agency’s leadership. The 10- to 15-year plan calls for as many as 200 buses to be all-electric. The carbon output would be significantly less as a result.

“So, any difference that we can make creates a better environment for all Utahns,” Fox said. “Makes us environmentally responsible. I have a personal stake in it as well. I want to breathe well. I’m sure all of our customers want to and all the residents here in the Wasatch Front.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Kaysville police officer stopped a wrong-way driver on I-15. (Tanner Siegworth, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Kaysville police officer stops wrong-way driver on I-15

A Kaysville police officer crashed head-on into a car to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 early Friday morning.

3 hours ago

Many Utahns struggle affording the rising costs of health care, even those with health insurance. N...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

What you need to know about medical credit cards

Many Utahns struggle affording the rising costs of health care, even those with health insurance.

11 hours ago

The image of two topless women in a YouTube video given to 8th grade students as part of a French D...

Brianna Chavez

Draper parents upset after video with explicit image ends up in student curriculum

Some Canyons School District parents are upset that a YouTube video with explicit images was included in a homework assignment.

11 hours ago

Salt Lake City Police investigate a crash between a Chevy pickup and package delivery truck along R...

Michael Houck

FedEx truck crashes into Salt Lake City apartment building

Police are urging drivers to practice safe driving after a delivery truck caused a crash Thursday morning.

12 hours ago

Tom Golightly...

Shelby Lofton

BYU psychologist explains impact of controversial post on teen student-athlete

The parents of the 16-year-old girl at the center of a controversial social media post about her appearance told KSL they expect this situation will impact their daughter for some time.

13 hours ago

Utah State Board of Education members in Thursday meeting after Natalie Cline comments towards a hi...

Lindsay Aerts

‘I’m disappointed’: Utah board of education member asks leadership for vote on Cline’s punishment

Four members of the state board of education spoke out Thursday, condemning the actions of fellow board member Natalie Cline and asking board leadership to act.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

EXHAUSTED: Electric transit buses in Utah and the hope for a carbon neutral future