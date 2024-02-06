One woman injured in avalanche at Grand Teton National Park

JACKSON, Wyo. — Park rangers at Grand Teton National Park say a 29-year-old woman was seriously injured Sunday after being caught in an avalanche.

According to a news release, the incident occurred on Prospectors Mountain inside the park. The woman, along with four men, were on top of the Banana Couloir at 10,800 feet when the avalanche happened.

The release states that three of the men were able to self-arrest. However, one man was carried 500 feet down the mountain by the snow, and the woman was carried roughly 1,500 feet. A search and rescue team used a short-haul rescue to get the woman off the mountain to Windy Point Turnout where an ambulance was waiting.

The release states that a short-haul rescue is used in when a patient and medical personnel are secured to a fixed rope that is connected to the bottom of the helicopter for short flights out of the backcountry. Often times, it is used in areas of step terrain and landing is not an option.

Additionally, the four men were able to ski out on their own.

An updated condition on the woman was not provided.