On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Listeria outbreak linked to recalled dairy products, including queso fresco and Cotija cheese

Feb 7, 2024, 2:44 PM | Updated: 2:45 pm

Oaxaca product...

Rizo-López Foods Inc. recalled dozens of dairy products connected with a multistate Listeria outbreak. (US Food and Drug Administration)

(US Food and Drug Administration)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MIRA CHENG, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Rizo-López Foods Inc. recalled dozens of dairy products, including popular game time snacks queso fresco and Cotija cheese, after an investigation identified them as the source of a multistate Listeria outbreak that has led to 23 hospitalizations and two deaths.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide and include cheese, yogurt and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market, according to a food safety alert from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The scale of the outbreak is likely greater than the currently reported numbers as some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria, according to the CDC. The agency is still investigating the outbreak in partnership with the US Food and Drug Administration.

What is Listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection in pregnant individuals can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths, the CDC said. Healthy individuals may experience only short-term symptoms.

The infection can manifest as a fever, muscle aches, excessive tiredness, severe headache, nausea, stomachache, or diarrhea. Symptoms typically begin within two weeks after eating contaminated food but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after, according to the CDC.

The CDC said it is aware of 26 people from 11 states who have been infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria between June 2014 and December 2023. The two deaths associated with the infections were reported in California and Texas.

What to do with recalled cheese, dairy

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the products and dispose of them immediately. They should also clean the refrigerator and any containers or surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled products as Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and spread to other foods and surfaces, the CDC said.

Consumers should contact their healthcare provider immediately if they experience any of the symptoms listed above after eating the recalled dairy products. They can contact Rizo-López Foods Inc. directly with questions at 1-833-296-2233, and report adverse events to the FDA.

Although the Listeria outbreak has been investigated twice before, once in 2017 and again in 2021, the CDC said it did not have enough data until now to identify the source of the outbreak. Recent interviews with sick people and facility screenings led the CDC to identify queso fresco and Cotija cheese made by Rizo-López Foods as the source of the illnesses.

This is not the first recall of Rizo-López Foods Inc. products related to Listeria, according to the CDC investigation. The company recalled its aged Cotija cheese in early January after Hawaii state officials found Listeria in the product.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

FILE - A line of unsold 2018 Cooper Clubmen sit in a long row at a Mini dealership, March 30, 2018,...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

More people are leasing new cars but does it make sense for you?

Sticker shock is nearly universal for anyone looking for a new car and that has many drivers considering leasing their next car. But is it the right option for you?

16 hours ago

Jennifer Love...

Katija Stjepovic

Rebates make clean air upgrades cheaper for Utahns

It's no secret that Utahns are exhausted by our bad air quality but there are ways you can help reduce emissions from your home.

21 hours ago

Ron Dimmick has used the same cell phone number for 20 years. But boy, he would sure love if T-Mobi...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Utah County man wants cell phone company to stop assigning his number to others

A Utah County man says old mobile provider has assigned his number to someone else 13 times and counting. So, he decided to Get Gephardt.

2 days ago

FILE - The Justice Department in Washington, Nov. 18, 2022. The U.S. Justice Department has created...

Associated Press

DOJ says First National Bank discriminated against Black, Latino borrowers

First National Bank of Pennsylvania discriminated against Black and Latino homebuyers in North Carolina for a period of at least four years, the Justice Department said Monday, the latest in a long list of banks who have been caught redlining.

2 days ago

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. Tesl...

Associated Press

Tesla ordered to pay $1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

A California judge has ordered Tesla Inc. to pay $1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory.

5 days ago

FILE - A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mal...

Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

Tesla recalling nearly 2.2M vehicles for software update to fix warning lights that are too small

Tesla is recalling nearly all of the vehicles it has sold in the U.S. because some warning lights on the instrument panel are too small.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Listeria outbreak linked to recalled dairy products, including queso fresco and Cotija cheese