Two die in small plane crash in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY — Two people were killed in an airplane crash in Grand County according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Police received a report of a downed aircraft in a remote area near the Colorado state line at approximately 11:53 a.m. The plane was a chartered aircraft on its way to Tacoma, Washington from Grand Junction Regional Airport in Colorado.

The plane is a Hawker 900XP, a fixed-wing multi-engine aircraft, and was found in the Book Cliffs area.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

The sheriff’s office stated, “confirmed on board the aircraft is a pilot and second in command. Names of the involved parties are still part of the investigation.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.