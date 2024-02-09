On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Weekend blood drive in SLC to support sickle cell patients

Feb 9, 2024, 2:50 PM

Blood donor...

Debbie Millet donates blood at the American Red Cross Murray location on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Red Cross of Utah is partnering with Calvary Baptist Church to sponsor a blood drive this weekend to help people living with sickle cell.

Sickle cell disease is seen primarily in people of African descent, according to the American Red Cross.

“While donors from all racial or ethnic groups can be a match for a sickle cell patient, about one-third of all African Americans possess unique blood characteristics that best match those with the sickle cell disease,” a news release from the American Red Cross stated.

SICKLE CELL BLOOD DRIVE LOCATION

The weekend blood drive is focused on blood donations from the Black community. It take place at the Calvary Baptist Church gym on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The church is located at 1090 S. State Street.

“We’re thankful at Calvary Baptist Church for our ongoing relationship with the American Red Cross of Utah. Our goal is to increase the number of Black blood donors who can help sickle cell patients in our community,” church pastor, the Rev. Dr. Oscar T. Moses said. “People with sickle cell disease need blood transfusions. We hope our community will donate and encourage others too.”

The disease can be very painful and changes in the seasons can trigger that pain which increases demand for blood transfusions.

BLOOD SHORTAGE COULD AFFECT SICKLE CELL, CANCER PATIENTS

The Red Cross news release said there is currently a nationwide emergency blood shortage due to a 20-year low in the number of blood donors. This ongoing shortage could threaten treatments for patients relying on blood transfusions, such as sickle cell and cancer.

“Calvary Baptist Church is instrumental in helping us reach these potential donors and diversify our blood supply,” said Jeremiah Lafranca, executive director of the American Red Cross of Utah Greater Salt Lake Chapter. “Our partnership with Calvary Baptist Church shows the significant impact we can make when working together.”

If you would like to donate but cannot make it to this weekend’s blood drive, you can schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The news release said everyone who donates blood, platelets, or plasma from February 1-29, 2024, will receive a $20 Amazon.com gift card via email. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Heart for more details.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

, World Food Program USA president and CEO and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Qu...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com 

Church of Jesus Christ, World Food Programme announce joint funding of Caribbean response center

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the World Food Programme celebrated 10 years of partnership Thursday by announcing the joint funding of an emergency response hub in the Caribbean.

10 minutes ago

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

Eliza Pace

Man convicted of a sex crime now arrested for raping woman in downtown SLC

A 41-year-old man has been arrested, accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Salt Lake City. 

20 minutes ago

Police lights...

Michael Houck

Three teenagers assault man on TRAX station sending him to hospital, police say

An argument between a man and a teenager became physical on a Utah Department of Transportation TRAX station Thursday evening.

1 hour ago

FILE: UTA TRAX trains...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Woman accused of holding boy against his will on TRAX, threatening passengers

A woman was arrested Thursday and accused of holding a boy against his will on a TRAX train and then threatening to kill two passengers who tried to help.

2 hours ago

An American Red Cross van in Utah....

Tamara Vaifanua

New Red Cross app can help you and your family in an emergency

Need help with common first aid emergencies? There’s an app for that.

3 hours ago

Utah Legislators in chambers on Capitol HIll....

Lindsay Aerts and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Utah House opens resolution to address actions of education board member Natalie Cline

Utah's House of Representatives opened a resolution to address the actions of board of education member Natalie Cline.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Weekend blood drive in SLC to support sickle cell patients