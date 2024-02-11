On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Noncompliant sex offender pulled over for expired registration, arrested for having an ‘incendiary device’

Feb 11, 2024, 11:58 AM | Updated: 3:17 pm

A bomb squad investigating and securing a truck that Arthur Lloyd Palmer claimed to have had homema...

A bomb squad investigating and securing a truck that Arthur Lloyd Palmer claimed to have had homemade explosives inside on Feb. 10, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND SHELBY LOFTON


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection to a “suspicious circumstance” near the intersection of 800 South and State Street Saturday.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., an officer said he pulled the man over near 824 S. State Street for having an expired registration. The man was identified as Arthur Lloyd Palmer.

According to arresting documents, when scanning the expired registration, the officer could see that the truck’s color should have been white, but it was black. The registered owner also matched a hit from the National Crime Information Center out of Arizona for a noncompliant sex offender.

Salt Lake City officers said when they told Palmer to exit the truck, he pulled out a fixed-blade knife in a leather sheath.

“He stripped the knife from the sheath in an immediate show of force and held it up explaining ‘shoot me,’” the document states.

According to the document, an officer pulled his gun out in response and instructed Palmer to drop the knife. Police said Palmer did drop it into his lap but still did not exit the vehicle. Palmer was forcefully arrested at that point.

“During their investigation, the officers noticed a suspicious circumstance inside the pickup truck,” said SLCPD spokesperson Brent Weisberg. “That suspicious circumstance involved liquids inside that vehicle.”

Arthur Palmer’s truck being secured by a bomb squad after he had been arrested and told officers there were explosives in his vehicle. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

Police said officers saw several jars filled with liquid and other objects that concerned them. The department’s bomb squad was called out.

Taco Time and Epic Brewing were forced to evacuate and other nearby businesses closed early.

“There doesn’t appear to be any significant threat to our community but we have closed State Street from 800 South to 900 South,” Weisberg said Saturday night.

Investigators collected and studied evidence on the scene until nearly 9 p.m. Saturday.

“These situations take up a lot of time, but our number priority is for the safety of our officers and our community members who live, work and visit in this part of Salt Lake City,” Weisberg said.

At least two devices found

According to the statement, the bomb squad found at least two devices Palmer told them about, that they’re still investigating.

Palmer told officers that he had explosives he planned to use in World War III, which he believes is imminent.

“He stated that he plans to use these devices against the enemy,” the document states.

The department’s Hazardous Devices Units is still investigating both the vehicle and devices, which may result in more charges, according to the arresting document. Police did not say definitively if the bomb squad found any legitimacy to the explosive threat, but did say the materials were safely removed and will be stored safely as evidence.

Case records show Palmer was found guilty in Arizona of sexual conduct with a minor in 1996. He also had a separate guilty charge of arson in Arizona in 2010.

The arresting document alleges that Palmer “had been in the state of Utah for years avoiding capture or registry.”

Palmer was booked on two counts of recklessness for having an incendiary device, second-degree felonies; 12 counts of failure to register as a sex offender, third-degree felonies; two counts of failure to maintain current ID card for a sex/child abuse offender, Class-A misdemeanors; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; interference with an arresting officer, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, and failure to register an expired vehicle registration.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

generic emergency lights...

Alexander Campbell

Roosevelt police seek public help in robbery investigation

Roosevelt City Police are requesting the public's help in a robbery investigation that happened Thursday.

2 days ago

FILE - Douglass Lovell in a Utah Courtroom....

Dave Cawley, KSL Podcasts

Supreme Court questions ‘injection’ of religion into death penalty trial of Douglas Lovell

Douglas Lovell has submitted an appeal to the Utah Supreme Court over issues related to religious discussion during his trial for the murder of Joyce Yost.

2 days ago

Mugshot of Kenneth Dehart...

Paradise Afshar and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Manhunt underway for Tennessee man suspected of fatally shooting sheriff’s deputy and injuring another, officials say

Kenneth Dehart, 42, is wanted for the murder of a sheriffs deputy in Eastern Tennessee.

2 days ago

()FILE) The Scott M. Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020....

Alexander Campbell

Family of woman ran over at Salt Lake airport sues Delta Air Lines

Surviving family members of Charlotte Sturgeon are filing a wrongful death suit against Delta Air Lines.

2 days ago

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

Eliza Pace

Man convicted of a sex crime now arrested for raping woman in downtown SLC

A 41-year-old man has been arrested, accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Salt Lake City. 

2 days ago

Police lights...

Michael Houck

Three teenagers assault man on TRAX station sending him to hospital, police say

An argument between a man and a teenager became physical on a Utah Department of Transportation TRAX station Thursday evening.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Noncompliant sex offender pulled over for expired registration, arrested for having an ‘incendiary device’