Massive US flag showcased during Super Bowl created by Utah company

SALT LAKE CITY — A local flag manufacturer has big ties to Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVIII.

The massive American flag that took center stage before kickoff on Sunday was created by Colonial Flag in Sandy.

“We’re incredibly proud that Colonial Flag had the honor of crafting this iconic symbol of unity and patriotism!” the company posted on Facebook. “It was an absolute thrill to see our craftsmanship showcased on the biggest stage in sports.”

That flag measures 150 feet by 75 feet.

After the pregame festivities, which featured famed Utah resident Post Malone, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in a Super Bowl unlike any other.

Other massive flag displays

This wasn’t Colonial Flag’s first primetime appearance with the NFL. Last year, the company created a massive U.S. flag cut in the shape of the lower 48 states, which took center stage before the 49ers’ win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship game in Santa Clara, California.

Colonial Flag also helped create a full-size NFL field display that marked where the Las Vegas Raiders would play when ground was broken on Allegiant Stadium six years ago.

In addition to NFL flags, the company has made giant flags for Major League Baseball’s Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros and the flags flown by the Follow the Flag group. Another 150-foot by 300-foot flag was used inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, ahead of the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic.