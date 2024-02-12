On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Jazz Guard Keyonte George Knocks Down Early Three In Start Vs. Warriors

Feb 12, 2024, 7:26 PM

SALT LAKE CITYJazz rookie Keyonte George got the starting nod from head coach Will Hardy and buried an early three-pointer in Utah’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Keyonte George hits three against Warriors

The Jazz hosted the Warriors at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, February 12.

George started for the 17th time this season.

Only 13 seconds into the contest, John Collins dished the ball above the arc to George. The Baylor product proceeded to knock down a 23-foot jumper that sailed through the cylinder. George’s triple gave the Jazz a quick 3-0 lead.

At the game’s first timeout, the Jazz trailed the Warriors, 14-11.

During his first five minutes on the hardwood, the rookie had three points on 1-3 shooting, including 1-2 from downtown.

This season, the guard is averaging 11.3 points per contest on 38.6 percent shooting, including 33.3 percent from distance. He also averages 2.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.4 steals in 24.3 minutes per game.

Utah’s game against Golden State is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Warriors vs. Jazz

The Utah Jazz will host the Golden State Warriors in a game that could have Play-In Tournament implications.

The Jazz currently own the 11th seed in the West with a 26-27 record.

The Warriors sit one spot ahead of the Jazz in the 10th seed with a record of 25-25.

Jazz Turn New Page In Season

The Jazz will have a different look over the final 29 games of the season after trading Kelly Olynyk, Simone Fontecchio, and Ochai Agbaji at last week’s trade deadline.

Rookie Taylor Hendricks recorded 18 minutes in the absence of the veterans recording three points, eight rebounds, and a block as the Jazz fell to the Phoenix Suns.

First-round pick Brice Sensabaugh has also been called up from the G League but was unavailable against Phoenix with a left hip injury.

Sensabaugh’s status has been upgraded to available ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Warriors.

Warriors Look To Gain Ground On Jazz

The Warriors will look to extend their half-game advantage in the standings over the Jazz when they travel to Salt Lake City.

After dropping to 19-24, their worst record of the season, Golden State has won six of their last seven games including four in a row.

Their success coincides with the improved play of forward Jonathan Kuminga.

The 21-year-old was moved into the starting lineup on January 27 and has averaged 22.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 55 percent from the floor over his last eight games.

