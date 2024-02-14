On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Magna man arrested in attempt to sexually assault child

Feb 13, 2024, 6:30 PM | Updated: 6:42 pm

Handcuffs...

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — A man was arrested by Logan police after they say he traveled to rape a nine-year-old girl on Feb. 7.

Jesus Garcia, 22, responded to an undercover officer in a post on an online forum seeking a “third person to engage in sexual activity with the posting persona and his daughter,” according to a police affidavit.

After planning specifics of the encounter, Garcia traveled to Logan from Magna, talked further with the undercover officer, met up with him, and was arrested by Logan police.

While searching Garcia’s vehicle, officers located “a pink stuffed animal” with a receipt showing that it was purchased as a gift the day prior, according to the affidavit.

During interrogation, Garcia admitted to the chats, as well as the sexual nature. He also confessed to “having engaged in sexually charged chats with [other] underaged minors,” as well as “receiving nude photographs of a 16 or 17-year-old female minor.” The 17-year-old “identified herself as [a minor] in a chat with Jesus,” police said.

Later that day, a search warrant was obtained for Garcia’s personal phone, which yielded several child sex abuse material images, according to a different police affidavit.

These images contained victims ranging from ages six to 17, leading to Garcia being charged with a further ten charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

In total, Garcia has been charged with 14 crimes. These include ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; two counts of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony; and two counts of enticing a minor with the modifier of first-degree felony sexual activity, a second-degree felony.

Garcia has been booked in the Cache County Jail and is awaiting further trial.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A structure fire in North Salt Lake Monday evening left nine puppies dead and one person hurt, acco...

Larry D. Curtis

Man injured in fire that killed 9 puppies charged with arson, animal cruelty

A man who was pulled from a burning house told police he intentionally started the fire and knew the nine puppies killed were in the house when he started the blaze.

3 hours ago

Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline is facing scrutiny for a social media post on Tu...

Shara Park

Murray city council calls for resignation of embattled board of education member

In a meeting, the Murray city council called on Natalie Cline to resign on Tuesday, in another round of backlash after she accused a high school athlete of being transgender.

3 hours ago

The mountain lion after it was tranquilized in the Anderson's backyard....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Mountain lion captured in Logan after it ran through residents’ yards

Logan residents got quite the scare after a mountain lion was spotted roaming in backyards, before it was tranquilized and released back into the wild.

3 hours ago

Utah Highway Patrol trooper is in serious condition after falling off this bridge while attempting ...

Mary Culbertson

Man who fled from police, resulting in injured trooper connected to ‘drug investigation’

The suspect who fled from police which resulted in a seriously injured trooper has been identified as someone connected to a "drug investigation" according to police.

4 hours ago

Students in a classroom...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah lawmakers running nearly a hundred education-related bills

Utah's lawmakers are currently sifting through nearly 100 bills related to education.

4 hours ago

Hotel employee Irasema Barraza...

Dan Rascon

Hotel employee watches takedown of suspect who reportedly caused trooper to fall off bridge

A scary experience for a Salt Lake City hotel worker as police captured the suspect accused of hitting a police car and causing a Utah Highway Patrol trooper to fall off a bridge.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Magna man arrested in attempt to sexually assault child