Police: Ogden’s hot pots visitors will be cited for trespassing

OGDEN — A popular hot spring area in Ogden Canyon will be regularly patrolled by police starting Wednesday, trespassing anyone who attempts to visit the hot pots.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the owner of the hot pots authorized police to enforce a no-trespassing policy on their private property.

Police say new “No Parking Signs” and “No Trespassing Signs” have been installed near the entrance of the hot pots. There will also be more police patrols in the area to enforce the trespassing order.

The hot spots were technically not open to the public even though they were a popular place for visitors across the country to visit, according to police.

In early February, the Ogden Fire Department rescued two people from the springs after suffering from “medical episodes.”