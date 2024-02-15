On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Utah Legislature formally censures school board member Natalie Cline

Feb 15, 2024, 2:26 PM | Updated: 3:34 pm

School board member Natalie Cline was the focus of a special school board meeting Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, stemming from a controversial Facebook post of hers that seemingly took aim at a high school student. (Utah Board of Education)

BY LARRY D. CURTIS AND LINDSAY AERTS, KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House and Senate voted to censure Utah State School Board member Natalie Cline Thursday. The resolution, HRC18, passed the Senate unanimously and passed the house with two no votes.

Rep. Robert Spendlove said the House has never approved censuring anyone and called it a “serious step.” He was the chief sponsor of the censure with Sen. Ann Millner sponsoring it in the Senate.

Utah’s House of Representatives drafted the formal censure of Cline for her social media post of high school students on Feb. 6 that drew criticism from many of Utah’s politicians and educational leaders.

The resolution “strongly condemns USBE member Natalie Cline’s social media post questioning a student’s gender, which exposed the student to relentless harassment and bullying, including threats of violence; and censures board member Cline for her conduct.”

The censure, HCR18, doesn’t carry penalties for Cline but is a condemnation of Cline’s action.

Democrats held a press conference immediately after the votes and said the censure didn’t go far enough. Democrats said they wanted to at least debate the possibility of impeachment for Cline but were not given that opportunity.

Wednesday, the Utah State Board of Education voted to strip Cline of many of her board powers and asked her to resign “immediately.”

“After reviewing all of the evidence, the crux of the issue is that a line here has been crossed,” state board member Christina Boggess said.

“Free speech does not give anyone the right to target, intimidate or harm young students,” board member Emily Green said.

Cline argued on Facebook that the board was taking away her right to represent her constituents and wasn’t being given due process.

Utah’s Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill in the current legislative session that restricts transgender bathroom use in government buildings. In 2022, lawmakers put a complete ban on transgender athletes competing in girls sports. Cox vetoed the bill and lawmakers voted to override the bill. That bill is under litigation.

The behavior in question was Cline’s posts on social media that inferred a teen on a school basketball team might be transgender. The student is not transgender but the comments section of the post — since removed — was full of vitriol and inflammatory opinions and vulgarities, directed at one of the students. Cline posted an apology for “any negative attention” her post drew to students and families.

That post was commented on by supporters who affirmed her behavior while others criticized her for targeting a public school student. She blamed the controversy to a “loss of trust, which leads to suspicion about girls who are more buff than most.” She said that was a consequence of the “trans movement being foisted up us, which puts us all in a difficult spot.”

KSL TV spoke with the student’s parents the same night Cox condemned her post. Her parents called on Cline to resign.

KSL is not sharing the name of the school or the student’s identity.

Previously Cline was investigated by the Utah State Board of Education and in August 2023, it was found she did not violate any board bylaws. At the time, there were 87 complaints made against Cline since since she was reprimanded by the board in September 2021 for social media posts the board then said “incited hate speech.”

