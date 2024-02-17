Names released in Grand Co. fatal plane crash

GRAND COUNTY —The Grand County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of two pilots who died in a plane crash near the Colorado state line last week.

The two pilots were identified as Paul Michael Berliner and Darrin Du Ray Towe.

“We here at the Grand County Sheriff’s Office wish to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the two pilots that perished in the plane crash last Wednesday,” a news release stated.

The National Transportation Board has taken over the investigation, according to a sheriff’s department social media post.

Police received a report of a downed aircraft in a remote area near the Colorado state line at approximately 11:53 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The plane was a chartered aircraft on its way to Tacoma, Washington from Grand Junction Regional Airport in Colorado.