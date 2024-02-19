On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

2 people avoid serious injury after their vehicle goes off the highway in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Feb 18, 2024, 8:50 PM | Updated: 9:45 pm

Two people avoided serious injury Sunday night after their vehicle slid off the road in Little Cott...

Two people avoided serious injury Sunday night after their vehicle slid off the road in Little Cottonwood Canyon. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON AND MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Unified Police say two adults avoided serious injury Sunday night after the vehicle they were riding in slid off the highway in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. when the pair were traveling down the canyon, at the top of Seven Turns.

“Apparently, the car in front of them was going a little slower than they liked and using their brakes too much, and they decided to go ahead and pass on a double yellow on an icy road,” said Unified Police Sgt. Ed Twohill.

Chopper 5 got exclusive video footage of the scene.

The jeep then slipped on ice and traveled roughly 100 feet down a “steep cliff,” police told KSL. The people inside both survived.

“Bumps, bruises, a few scrapes,” Twohill said. “This is something that could have very easily turn into a fatality.”

Twohill said they see a lot of crashes and roll-offs in this location, but said officers were surprised to see the driver and passenger walk themselves back up to the road. They said they didn’t go to the hospital, and left the scene in another car.

“We’ve had near fatalities here and very serious injuries here throughout the years. They’re extremely lucky,” he said.

Recovering the car is a different story. Police had to close the canyon for part of Sunday night to hoist out the jeep.

“Because of the location, we’re going to need to get a specialized heavy wrecker to pull it out,” Twohill said.

Police coordinated with the Utah Department of Transportation and the resorts to close the canyon.

“The roads were pretty icy earlier today so we made the decision to delay the recovery of the vehicle because it was taking a really, really long time today to get out of the canyon, and we had a bunch of other slide-offs as well,” Twohill said.

They said drivers seem to be in more of a rush on bad weather days.

“Patience. It’s going to be difficult, and understanding that everybody’s not going to have the same driving skills perhaps as you have,” he said.

They said it’s remarkable these two made it out of the jeep alive, without major injuries.

“One of the biggest things why I think they were able to survive is the fact that it was snow and it was able to slow their car down and cushion the landing because there’s just a bunch of rocks and boulders and trees,” Twohill said. “Had this been in the summer, the likelihood of them rolling on down the hill would be really, really significant.”

(Shelby Lofton, KSL TV) (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV) (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Utah Highway Patrol said the driver of a semi suffered minor injuries Sunday after the semi rol...

Mark Jones

Driver suffers minor injuries as semi rolls in southern Utah

The Utah Highway Patrol said the driver of a semi suffered minor injuries Sunday after the semi rolled over to avoid slower traffic on Interstate 15 in southern Utah.

2 hours ago

Staff Sgt. Daniel Duarte, 75th Security Forces Squadron, awards military working dog Kay with a ham...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Hill Air Force Base’s long-time drug dog retires with honors

For eight years, regulars at Hill Air Force Base could expect to see Kay sniffing around their trucks and cars at the gate, or rummaging through the dorm rooms of young airmen, searching for narcotics.

3 hours ago

Headstones sit damaged in the Grantsville City Cemetery. (KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Families react to headstones vandalized in Grantsville City Cemetery, reward now offered for information

A family member who's great-grandfather's headstone was vandalized at the Grantsville City Cemetery told KSL TV he was shocked to hear about the vandalism earlier this week.

4 hours ago

The Utah Highway Patrol says two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injurie...

Mark Jones

2 people sent to hospital following multiple crashes on westbound Interstate 84

The Utah Highway Patrol said two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on westbound Interstate 84 in Box Elder County. 

7 hours ago

handcuffs...

Mary Culbertson

55-year-old man charged with murder after brutally beating 63-year-old sister

A 55-year-old man was booked into jail on a murder charge after allegedly beating his sister in her home.

7 hours ago

FILE - A 62-year-old man was Life Flighted after a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County. (Wasatch...

Mary Culbertson

62-year-old injured in snowmobile accident near Strawberry Reservoir

A 62-year-old man was Life Flighted after a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

2 people avoid serious injury after their vehicle goes off the highway in Little Cottonwood Canyon