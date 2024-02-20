On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Troopers urge caution after 4-year-old injured in apparent street racing crash on I-15 in Provo

Feb 19, 2024, 10:30 PM | Updated: 10:36 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

PROVO — After street racing apparently led to a weekend crash that left a 4-year-old girl injured, Utah Highway Patrol troopers on Monday urged all drivers to avoid those types of situations.

“We would have much preferred for this to never happen in the first place,” said Cpl. Derek Shelby, who was one of the first-arriving responders to the crash.

Shelby said witnesses Saturday night observed two cars traveling at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Center Street in Provo.

According to those witnesses, troopers said, it appeared one car challenged the other and both drivers hit the gas.

“They were racing each other and kind of that’s what led the one vehicle to losing control,” Shelby said.

In the wrecked car, according to Shelby, was a male driver, a female passenger and the 4-year-old girl who was the woman’s daughter.

Shelby said the 4-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.

All three people were evaluated on scene and transported to the hospital with injuries.

Troopers later found the other vehicle involved, UHP confirmed.

Prosecutors will ultimately screen the case for potential charges, according to Shelby.

Shelby said while street racing has been less common in Utah County than in other areas of the Wasatch Front, it does surface from time to time.

“We do get reports fairly often of vehicles traveling and taking up the roadway and then racing at short distances,” Shelby said.

He said UHP does sometimes partner with local agencies to address issues.

“It’s incredibly concerning,” Shelby said of the circumstances of this case. “We don’t want it to happen ever, but we especially don’t want it involving any type of children.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Two people avoided serious injury Sunday night after their vehicle slid off the road in Little Cott...

Shelby Lofton and Mark Jones

2 people avoid serious injury after their vehicle goes off the highway in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Unified Police say two adult males avoided serious injury Sunday night after the vehicle they were riding in slid off the highway in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

1 day ago

The Utah Highway Patrol said the driver of a semi suffered minor injuries Sunday after the semi rol...

Mark Jones

Driver suffers minor injuries as semi rolls in southern Utah

The Utah Highway Patrol said the driver of a semi suffered minor injuries Sunday after the semi rolled over to avoid slower traffic on Interstate 15 in southern Utah.

1 day ago

The Utah Highway Patrol says two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injurie...

Mark Jones

2 people sent to hospital following multiple crashes on westbound Interstate 84

The Utah Highway Patrol said two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on westbound Interstate 84 in Box Elder County. 

1 day ago

FILE - A 62-year-old man was Life Flighted after a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County. (Wasatch...

Mary Culbertson

62-year-old injured in snowmobile accident near Strawberry Reservoir

A 62-year-old man was hospitalized after a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County.

1 day ago

The men's general population building is pictured at the Utah State Prison in Salt Lake City on Oct...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

Inmate hospitalized with serious injuries after altercation at prison

One man was transported to a hospital by medical helicopter after an altercation with two other inmates at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

2 days ago

A silver Chevy crashed into an apartment complex after losing control on slick roads nearby on Feb....

Mary Culbertson

Car crashes into West Haven apartment building, no injuries reported

The driver of a silver Chevy lost control while driving on slick roads and crashed into an apartment complex.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Troopers urge caution after 4-year-old injured in apparent street racing crash on I-15 in Provo