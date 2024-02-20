Troopers urge caution after 4-year-old injured in apparent street racing crash on I-15 in Provo

PROVO — After street racing apparently led to a weekend crash that left a 4-year-old girl injured, Utah Highway Patrol troopers on Monday urged all drivers to avoid those types of situations.

“We would have much preferred for this to never happen in the first place,” said Cpl. Derek Shelby, who was one of the first-arriving responders to the crash.

Shelby said witnesses Saturday night observed two cars traveling at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Center Street in Provo.

According to those witnesses, troopers said, it appeared one car challenged the other and both drivers hit the gas.

“They were racing each other and kind of that’s what led the one vehicle to losing control,” Shelby said.

In the wrecked car, according to Shelby, was a male driver, a female passenger and the 4-year-old girl who was the woman’s daughter.

Shelby said the 4-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.

All three people were evaluated on scene and transported to the hospital with injuries.

Troopers later found the other vehicle involved, UHP confirmed.

Prosecutors will ultimately screen the case for potential charges, according to Shelby.

Shelby said while street racing has been less common in Utah County than in other areas of the Wasatch Front, it does surface from time to time.

“We do get reports fairly often of vehicles traveling and taking up the roadway and then racing at short distances,” Shelby said.

He said UHP does sometimes partner with local agencies to address issues.

“It’s incredibly concerning,” Shelby said of the circumstances of this case. “We don’t want it to happen ever, but we especially don’t want it involving any type of children.”