On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

America is on the cusp of a new biggest credit card company. Here’s what it could mean for you

Feb 20, 2024, 3:12 PM

Capital One is acquiring Discover Financial Services, a move that could disrupt the credit card ind...

Capital One is acquiring Discover Financial Services, a move that could disrupt the credit card industry. (Johannes Eisele, AFP/Getty Images)

(Johannes Eisele, AFP/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ELISABETH BUCHWALD, CNN


CNN

NEW YORK CITY, New York (CNN)What’s in your wallet? Capital One is making a $35 billion bet that the answer will soon be: more of its credit cards.

The bank announced Monday evening it is acquiring Discover Financial Services (DFS) in a $35.3 billion all-stock deal. If approved by regulators and shareholders, Capital One’s (COF) acquisition will create the biggest US credit card company by loan volume.

So what does that mean for you?

For now, not a lot. Given that the deal isn’t expected to be finalized until late 2024 or early 2025, Discover and Capital One customers shouldn’t anticipate any immediate changes.

And antitrust regulators could push that deadline even further out: The Biden administration has established a strong anti-merger stance by attempting to block consolidation of corporate giants, from tech companies to airlines.

But, down the road, there could be significant transformations.

More businesses could start accepting Discover

For starters, all Capital One debit cards will be switched from Mastercard to the Discover network “within the first few years” from when the deal is finalized, Richard Fairbank, founder and CEO of Capital One, said in a Tuesday morning investor call.

Discover cards are already accepted at 99% of all US merchants that allow customers to make credit card purchases, according to the company. But Fairbank said people mistakenly believe that share is a lot lower.

On the international side, he acknowledged that Discover’s acceptance rates are much lower compared to Visa and Mastercard. That’s one of the reasons he said Capital One will continue to do business with them, even as it builds up the Discover network.

The end goal, though, is to get more merchants to take Discover, he said. To do so, Capital One would likely have to lower the processing fees Discover currently charges to make it more competitive with Visa and Mastercard’s lower fees. That’s good for consumers because it means they can use their Discover cards in more places and also likely earn more rewards from those purchases.

With a market valuation of almost $28 billion, Discover is considerably smaller than the other three major credit card networks in the US — Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) and American Express (AXP). Credit card networks are the liaison between card issuers and merchants, for whom they set fees.

Getting Discover, which also issues its own credit cards, unlike Visa and Mastercard, under the same roof as Capital One would give the bank a major leg up against competing credit card-issuing banks such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C), which don’t process transactions themselves.

Consumers could pay higher interest rates

As of 2022, around 42% of Capital One’s credit cards ran over Visa’s network and 58% ran over Mastercard’s, Bank of America analysts said in a Tuesday note.

Of the $606 billion in transactions that Capital One credit card users made last year, the analysts estimated that $255 billion came from its Visa cards, while $351 billion was from Mastercard.

If Capital One flips all its credit cards to Discover, Mastercard would stand to lose a quarter of its US credit card volume. Visa, on the other hand, would lose a smaller share — around 9% of its US credit card volume.

This could harm consumers if it results in higher fees for the balance they owe. Already, Capital One is among 15 credit card issuers that have at least one card with a maximum interest rate above 30%, according to a recent report published by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Compared to other major credit card issuers, Capital One has historically catered to customers with credit scores in the 600s range, which is considered subprime. Given these borrowers are considered riskier, they tend to get charged higher interest rates compared to higher-scoring individuals.

The CFPB found that “lack of competition likely contributes to higher rates at the largest credit card companies.” Cards issued by smaller banks and credit unions, by contrast, can come with much lower interest rates. (Capital One did not respond to CNN’s inquiry.)

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren labeled the deal “dangerous,” adding that it will “harm working people,” in a Tuesday post on X. She urged regulators to block it.

From a regulatory perspective, increased competition could work in Visa’s and Mastercard’s favor if it helps delay or eliminate legislation aimed at reducing the fees they collect from merchants, Jaret Seiber, an analyst at TD Cowen, said in a Tuesday note.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

significant shift is coming for candidates who have to gather signatures to get on the ballot -- a ...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Legislature approves candidate signature gathering change

A significant shift is coming for candidates who have to gather signatures to get on the ballot -- a state-approved app allowing them to verify a voter's eligibility in real-time.

4 days ago

Pig-butchering is a devastating combination of romance and crypto scams, and it’s taking Utahns f...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Unmasking the fast-moving pig-butchering scam hitting Utah

Pig-butchering is a devastating combination of romance and crypto scams, and it’s taking Utahns for all their worth.

4 days ago

Waikiki Beach in Honolulu...

Cary Schwanitz

Delta airlines adds nonstop flight from SLC to Honolulu

Delta is adding a nonstop flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu.

4 days ago

FILE - The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer monitor generated b...

Associated Press

Sora is ChatGPT maker OpenAI’s new text-to-video generator. Here’s what we know about the new tool

The maker of ChatGPT is now diving into AI-generated video. Meet Sora — OpenAI's new text-to-video generator.

4 days ago

symbols of green mountains against a blue background...

Karah Brackin

Sandy unfurls new city flag

A new city flag is flying high in Sandy for the first time.

4 days ago

Utah's lemom law...

Matt Gephardt

Utah’s lemon law: Why the rules could leave you in a financial squeeze

Golf carts, side-by-sides and other recreational vehicles can cost well over $10,000. But if you end up with a lemon, Utah’s law may leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

America is on the cusp of a new biggest credit card company. Here’s what it could mean for you