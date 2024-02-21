Where to see wild swans migrate through Utah next month

SALT LAKE CITY — Wild swans will begin their annual migration through Utah in March, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

And the DWR said there are two spots in northern Utah that provide a great view of the birds as they make their way through the Beehive State.

“Swans are amazing birds to see in flight,” said Mark Hadley, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources northern region outreach manager in a news release. “You’ll have no problem spotting them — they’re huge and almost pure white in color.”

Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area

A small hill on the southeast side of the management area known as the Compton’s Knoll viewing area, allows birdwatchers a view above the marsh. The DWR says the view is better with binoculars or a spotting scope. There are also two bird viewing blinds at the bottom of the hill, according to the DWR.

Located 12 miles northwest of Corinne, portions of the Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area are closed at different times of the year. The DWR is asking those who come to watch the swans to stay in the viewing areas.

Bear River Migratory Refuge

Located 12 miles west of Brigham City, the refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.

Directions to the refuge:

Take exit 363 off of Interstate 15

Travel west on West Forest Street until you come to a large parking lot with an observation tower

At the tower, swans can be viewed in the marsh to the north. There is a also a 12-mile tour available for motorists, which will take them through the heart of the refuge.

Another viewing option

The DWR said migrating swans can occasionally be seen at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center and Hasenyager Preserve. The education center is part of the Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area. However, the management are is closed to motorized traffic from March to September.

According to the DWR, there are two types of swans that travel through Utah – tundra and trumpeter. The trumpeter is the larger of the two swans and make a unique trumpet-like sound.