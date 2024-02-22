Curtain set to rise on Eccles Theater 2024-2025 season with old favorites and new twists

SALT LAKE CITY — Everyone’s favorite dad-turned-nanny is starring in a new musical comedy. “Mrs. Doubtfire” is now a Broadway hit.

Victor Hamberger is vice president of the Mountain Region for Broadway Across America.

“It has all those comic moments that you remember from the film and love … but it does really go up a notch. And it’s woven together with these beautiful songs that really touch your heart,” Hamberger said.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” comes to the Eccles Theatre from Sept. 10-15.

The life and times of Fanny Brice — from Vaudeville to the Ziegfeld Follies — “Funny Girl” returns to the stage with that iconic music and dance.

“This is one where no one’s gonna rain on your parade because it’s just so much fun,” Hamberger said.

“Funny Girl” will be at the Eccles Theatre Oct. 8-13.

The second star to the right and straight on ’til morning, the magic of “Peter Pan” will once again charm audiences with a new musical adaptation.

“It’s by Larrisa Fasthorse, who was the first Native American playwright to have a show on Broadway … the fact that Larissa has rewritten parts of this story make it so beautiful and current,” Hamburger said. “Peter Pan” flies onto the Eccles stage Nov. 5-10.

“Kimberly Akimbo” won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It’s a coming-of-age story; Kimberly who suffers from a rare aging disorder, actually turns 16, moves to a new town and suddenly she has to deal with family dysfunction, her first crush and there might be a felony charge?

“It delivers on every single level and you’ll leave with your heart swollen two sizes bigger and being in December, it’s good to have that feeling.”

You can see “Kimberly Akimbo” on the Eccles Theatre stage Dec. 10-15.

From best-selling book to the stage comes “ Life of Pi.” The only survivors of a shipwreck are a 16-year-old boy, a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a tiger — all in a lifeboat. Now what?

“It’s absolutely riveting! It’ll be one of those shows where you can hear a pin drop, you’ll have audible gasps from the audience and it will fill your heart the way that few things can.”

“Life of Pi” floats on to the Eccles stage April 1-6, 2025.

This is not the story that Shakespeare told. “& Juliet” asks the question: What if she didn’t follow Romeo to the grave? What would her life have been like?

“It has more number one hits than Shakespeare. It’s an incredible story of love and inclusion and also being yourself and loving yourself.”

“& Juliet” will be at the Eccles from June 17-22, 2025.

“Wicked” has the longest run from April 16-May 25, 2025, and “The Book of Mormon” will be here Jan. 21-25, 2025 and “Les Miserables” returns Feb. 25-March 9, 2025.