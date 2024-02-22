Utah Airbnb host charged with sexually assaulting renter

ST. GEORGE — A man was charged with sexually assaulting a 58-year-old woman who was staying at his Airbnb.

The man was identified by court documents as 46-year-old Jeremy Spence. He is charged with object rape, a first-degree felony, and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

The woman reported that while she was staying at an Airbnb home in Hurricane, Utah, the host entered the home and sexually assaulted her.

She said she saw Spence come in and told her “she was going to enjoy this,” court documents state.

Police found other evidence of messages that the suspect wanted “to be in her room naked” and that he was possibly under the influence of alcohol.

The affidavit explains that since Spence refused to come in and speak to police, officers went to his home and placed him under arrest.