On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

‘We are going to feed American beef to the Americans’: Meat packing plant to open in Richfield

Feb 22, 2024, 6:29 PM | Updated: 7:38 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

RICHFIELD — A new cattle processing plant in central Utah is expected to improve the state’s food supply chain.

“You bet I feel pressure,” Henry Barlow said. “I don’t sleep well, but it’s okay.”

Barlow is the owner of Utah Beef Producers, and his new meat packing plant based in Richfield is opening up in March, just in time as the cattle industry could use more processing plants.

Utah Beef Producers sign

Henry Barlow’s Utah Beef Producers plant will open next month. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

“We are going to bring cattle in from the west, and we are going to harvest them, and we are going to feed American beef to the Americans,” Barlow said. 

During the COVID pandemic, meat shortages began to happen, not because of the lack of cattle, but because of the lack of packing plants. Many of the plants closed during the pandemic.

Barlow said it opened his eyes and knew something needed to be done to help the food supply chain.

“Just a couple of years ago, ranchers couldn’t get in. People couldn’t buy good beef,” he said. “Not only is it scary for the consumer, but can you imagine being a rancher and having a 100 heads that you can’t get harvested somewhere? They are right fed out, and you have got to feed them another five or six months. I mean, those things impact those guys big time.”

Zack Jensen of M&K Farms in Sanpete County remembered those days. He said there was no way to get his beef to customers.

Zack Jensen owns these cattle at M&K Farms. He is looking forward to having his cattle processed at the new facility in Richfield. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) Zack Jensen owns these cattle at M&K Farms. He is looking forward to having his cattle processed at the new facility in Richfield. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) Zack Jensen owns these cattle at M&K Farms. He is looking forward to having his cattle processed at the new facility in Richfield. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

 

“In our area, we just have a few little custom plants, and they were backed up almost two years out on getting stuff done,” Jensen said. “We had people calling daily wondering if they could buy beef from us.”

Things have gotten better since then, but Jensen feels having a new, larger plant nearby will only help, especially locally.

“We always hate having to deal with people not in your area, but unfortunately, in Utah, that’s the best market is the outside market,” he said. “Having this new plant, it will be great. If you can go to the store and you can see it is raised in Utah and it is packaged in Utah, how much more perfect of a scenario for a buyer that lives in Utah?” 

Barlow is making his meat packing plant as modern as possible. A wastewater treatment facility was also built to save an estimated eight million gallons of water annually.

“We live in a desert. That is important,” he said. 

Utah Beef Producers will also make biochar at the facility, which helps reduce methane gas in animals when used as a feed supplement. Biochar is the product of turning plant or animal waste into a charcoal-like product.

Utah Beef Producers

Henry Barlow said his new plant will save eight million gallons of water a year. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

“We have been told that we will be the first plant in the United States to make biochar out of plant waste. So, we won’t be filling up the landfills,” Barlow said.

He is also teaming up with Snow College and Utah State University Extension to create educational opportunities for students who are interested in this as a career. Barlow expects the plant to create 100 jobs and process about 150 cattle daily when it opens.

He feels not only will it help Utah stay as independent as possible, but it will also help ranchers keep people fed. 

“Everything that I have done in my life up to now has been getting me ready for what I am doing right now,” Barlow said. “This is going to be good.”

The grand opening for the plant is March 30.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid, front left, makes a save in front of New York Rangers ri...

Lindsay Aerts

Bill to raise SLC tax for NHL stadium funding advances, SLC leaders supportive

Over the last two days the Utah legislature has unveiled two major plans to help finance major league sports stadiums. On Thursday a Senate committee advanced the plan to fund the National Hockey League stadium and a “sports and entertainment” district downtown, which includes a sales tax increase of up to .5% in Salt Lake City.

1 hour ago

Matt Gephardt, journalists, looks as paper with a woman...

Matt Gephardt and Cimaron Neugebauer

Get Gephardt: Ticketmaster seizes back purchased seats

Imagine buying tickets to a show, then having the seller refuse to give them to you. That’s what happened to a Utah woman, when she got a refund she didn’t ask for.

22 hours ago

Joe Biden...

Katie Lobosco, CNN

Nearly 153,000 people will get email that their student loan debt is canceled

Nearly 153,000 student loan borrowers currently enrolled in a new repayment plan launched by the Biden administration are expected to get an email Wednesday notifying them that their remaining federal student loan debt will be canceled, totaling about $1.2 billion.

1 day ago

Capital One is acquiring Discover Financial Services, a move that could disrupt the credit card ind...

Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

America is on the cusp of a new biggest credit card company. Here’s what it could mean for you

Capitol One is acquiring Discover Financial Services in a $35.3 billion all-stock deal.

2 days ago

significant shift is coming for candidates who have to gather signatures to get on the ballot -- a ...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Legislature approves candidate signature gathering change

A significant shift is coming for candidates who have to gather signatures to get on the ballot -- a state-approved app allowing them to verify a voter's eligibility in real-time.

6 days ago

Pig-butchering is a devastating combination of romance and crypto scams, and it’s taking Utahns f...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Unmasking the fast-moving pig-butchering scam hitting Utah

Pig-butchering is a devastating combination of romance and crypto scams, and it’s taking Utahns for all their worth.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

‘We are going to feed American beef to the Americans’: Meat packing plant to open in Richfield