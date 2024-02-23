Get sneak Peak inside Lehi Ronald McDonald Family Room

LEHI — On Friday morning, KSL-TV got an exclusive look at the new Ronald McDonald Family Room at the Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi.

This comes just weeks after the newest Primary Children’s location opened.

Intermountain Health built the facility due to rapid growth in the area. The hospital features 66 beds and includes services such as an emergency room, neonatal intensive care, and medical and surgical services. The facility also has advanced imaging and other specialized care.

It was designed to make it as welcoming as possible for children.

The Ronald McDonald room is designed to be as welcoming as possible for parents.

With a multitude of amenities and four private sleep rooms for naps and overnight stays, the family room will provide a space for families to rest.

“It’s hard to leave your child in the hospital,” said Sterling Nielsen, President and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union.

Nielsen knows firsthand as a dad. He remembered when his first son was born and needed care at Primary Children’s.

Today, @KSL5TV got an exclusive look at the new Ronald McDonald Family Room @ the @primarychildren in Lehi. 🏥💗 The goal: Give families a space to rest when they need it most.❤️‍🩹 Fresh laundry, bed, a warm meal can all go a long way. Story airing now! @RMHC @MountainAmerica pic.twitter.com/Qbk0NSQcCD — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) February 23, 2024

Now, he can give back.

Mountain America Credit Union is teaming up with the Ronald McDonald House Charities to create the new space.

“Just a few steps away from their child. They don’t have to worry about leaving, getting in a car driving anywhere. They can just come right here and get the rest they need,” Nielsen said.

During a time when families are stressed, the Ronald McDonald Family Room offers a space to enjoy a warm meal, take a shower, do a load of laundry, or get some shut-eye.

“To have this, I can just imagine the difference it would have made in my life at that time and to be able to give that to other families is amazing,” Nielsen said.

It’s intended not to look like a hospital space. It’s meant to look like a place that’s home and a place where you can exhale. We wanted to be really intentional about that,” said Carrie Romano, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area.

The new Ronald McDonald family room is located on the third floor between the pediatric and newborn intensive care units.

It’s free for anyone who has a child in the hospital. Romano said this space will serve approximately 3,000 families or 12,000 individuals.

“Many people know us as the Ronald McDonald House, which is usually separate from the hospital, but a support for the families with children in the hospital. But, in this case, it’s awesome to be right at the heart of the hospital,’” Romano said.

Coming into the room, a family may feel like they are carrying the weight of the world.

Their hope is this space takes some of that weight off their shoulders.

“Rested and nourished and recharged, and I hope they feel loved and supported,” Romano said.

The new space will be available starting in March.