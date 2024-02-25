On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Dozens gather in support of Ukraine two years since Russia’s invasion

Feb 24, 2024, 9:12 PM | Updated: 9:19 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens gathered at the steps of the Utah Capitol on Saturday in support of Ukraine on the second of anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

“I think people are forgetting what’s happening in Ukraine,” said Alia Herrod, one of many in attendance at Saturday’s rally.

Herrod, who was born in Ukraine, said the thought of the war is painful. “My family was there so it was really hard.”

People like Herrod wore blue and yellow, carried the Ukrainian flag, and held signs of solidarity.

Other major cities like Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, and New York City held similar rallies in support of Ukraine.

Basil Newmerzhycky with the Utah Ukrainian Association said the rally was a way to remember those who’ve died since the war began.

“There are tens of thousands of civilians and hundreds of thousands of soldiers who’ve suffered casualties,” Newmerzhycky said.

Newmerzhycky said the rally was also a way to get the attention of Congress to pass legislation for aid to Ukraine. The Senate passed a $95 billion security assistance package which includes $61 billion for Ukraine.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney voted in favor of that package, while Sen. Mike Lee voted against it. The House went on a two-week recess without voting on the package beforehand.

“We’re trying to raise awareness of how critical that aid is for Ukraine’s very existence,” Newmerzhycky said.

As the war enters its third year, supporters are hoping freedom will come soon. “Ukrainians, they’re fighting for their freedom,” Herrod said.

Dozens gather in support of Ukraine two years since Russia’s invasion