On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

‘One Love’ receives more love at the box office, claiming No. 1 spot for second straight week

Feb 25, 2024, 3:34 PM

Kingsley Ben-Adir, izquierda, protagonista de "Bob Marley: One Love" posa con el hijo de Marley, Zi...

Kingsley Ben-Adir, izquierda, protagonista de "Bob Marley: One Love" posa con el hijo de Marley, Ziggy, en el estreno de la película "Bob Marley: One Love" el martes 6 de febrero de 2024, en Los Ángeles. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)

(Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JONATHAN LANDRUM, JR., THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — For a second straight week, biopic “ Bob Marley: One Love ” continues to exceed expectations by claiming the No. 1 spot at the box office, overcoming two debut films and Sony’s “Madame Web” that’s still producing subpar numbers.

The Paramount film starring Kingsley Ben-Adir pulled in $13.5 million during its second week of release. The project, which was produced for about $70 million, already eclipsed that mark, grossing nearly $72 million domestically in North America.

It’s an impressive achievement for the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed Marley’s musical biopic that’s focused on the Rastafarian legend’s story during the making of his 1977 album “Exodus” while leading up to his impactful concert in his native Jamaica.

“Some of his greatest hits came out nearly 50 years ago, but his music still resonates through this film,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore.

“One Love” drew nearly $2 million more than “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training” which placed No. 2. The latest installment in the Japanese anime series from Crunchyroll and Sony debuted with $11.7 million.

“Demon Slayer” scored the impressive opening number from only 1,949 locations — far less than “One Love” with 3,597 and 3,020 for “ Ordinary Angels ” — a faith-based Lionsgate film starring Hilary Swank that placed third at the box office with an estimated $6.5 million.

“There might not be any huge blockbuster films recently, but there some real gems out there for moviegoers to see,” Dergarabedian said.

All three of those films outperformed better than “ Madame Web,” which has struggled to find its footing after the superhero movie flopped last week. It was thought the Spider-Man spinoff would draw strong numbers — especially with Dakota Johnson starring as the film’s lead Marvel character.

But so far, it hasn’t lived up to the hype, producing just $6 million in its second week and grossing a little more than a disappointing $35 million.

After its 10th weekend, Universal’s animated “ Migration ” rounded out the top five with $3 million, bringing its domestic total to $120 million. “ Argylle ” placed sixth with $2.8 million barely outpacing “ Wonka,” which reeled in $2.5 million. Paul King’s musical starring Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka has grossed more than $214 million after 11 weeks.

The Ethan Coen-directed “ Drive Away Dolls ” debuted eighth with $2.4 million ahead of “ The Beekeeper ” and “The Chosen” season four, a Christian series focused on Jesus Christ.

Dergarabedian called this past week a slow one. But next week, he expects it’ll pick up greatly with the highly anticipated “ Dune: Part Two ” making its long-waited debut, which should end the top spot reign by “One Love.”

“It’s the calm before the sandstorm,” he said.

Top performers at the box office

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Bob Marley: One Love,” $13.5 million.

2. ““Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training,” $11.5 million.

3. “Ordinary Angels,” $6.5 million.

4. “Madame Web,” $6 million.

5. “Migration,” $3 million.

6. “Argylle,” $2.8 million.

7. “Wonka,” $2.5 million.

8. “Drive-Away Dolls,” $2.4 million.

9. “The Beekeeper,” $1.9 million.

10. “The Chosen,” Episodes 4-6, $1.7 million.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

view of a rectangular building from a wide street in Salt Lake City...

Carole Mikita

Curtain set to rise on Eccles Theater 2024-25 season with old favorites and new twists

The old and the new, funny and bittersweet, the 2024-2025 Eccles season will bring musical productions for every age. And three more very popular shows return to the Eccles as "extras" for the season.

3 days ago

Beyoncé is pictured at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty ...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Beyoncé debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and makes history

Beyoncé’s new song “Texas Hold ‘Em” debuted in the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart on Tuesday.

5 days ago

FILE - Portrait of British pop group The Beatles (L-R) Paul McCartney, George Harrison (1943 - 2001...

Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer

Beatles to get a Fab Four of biopics, with a movie each for Paul, John, George and Ringo

The Beatles are getting the big-screen biopic treatment in a Fab Four of movies that will give each band member their own film.

5 days ago

Cillian Murphy, winner of the leading actor award for 'Oppenheimer', poses for photographers at the...

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

‘Oppenheimer’ wins seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards

Atom bomb epic “Oppenheimer” won seven prizes, including best picture, director and actor, at the 77th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, cementing its front-runner status for the Oscars next month.

7 days ago

FILE - Paul McCartney performs during his "Got Back" tour on June 16, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in E...

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Paul McCartney’s stolen bass is found and returned more than 50 years later

Paul McCartney no longer gently weeps for his original bass guitar. A five-year search by the manufacturer of the instrument that was aided by a husband-and-wife team of journalists helped reunite The Beatles star with the distinctive violin-shaped 1961 electric Höfner that went missing a half century ago and is estimated to be worth 10 million pounds ($12.6 million).

8 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Frankie Muniz, driver of the #30 Hair Club Ford, waits on the...

Mark Long, AP Sports Writer

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star Frankie Muniz back at Daytona and rising up the NASCAR racing ladder

Actor Frankie Muniz will try to make his Xfinity Series debut in the No. 35 Ford for Joey Gase Racing at Daytona International Speedway.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

‘One Love’ receives more love at the box office, claiming No. 1 spot for second straight week