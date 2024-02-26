Skier severely injured following avalanche near Little Water Peak

SOLITUDE, Salt Lake County — A woman needed to be hoisted out of Little Water Peak after being hurt after an avalanche Monday afternoon.

Unified Police Sgt. Aymee Race told KSL that four skiers triggered the avalanche. Three of them skied out and called for rescue because one of them was injured.

“One had to be hoisted out of the canyon over to Cardiff where they were transported via ambulance and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries both upper and lower extremities,” Race said.

Race said skiers were wise by skiing in a group and having the right equipment to reach out for help, like beacons.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.