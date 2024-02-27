On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Snowboarder records altercation with property owner near Brighton Ski Resort

Feb 27, 2024, 12:34 AM | Updated: 5:34 am

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A weekend of backcountry snowboarding took a scary turn for Loren Richardson near Brighton Ski Resort.

Richardson and his friends are in Utah for the powder. They love the backcountry, despite the risks, and they were prepared.

“It’s good to have your beacon, your shovel, your probe, your radio,” Richardson told KSL TV.

Yet, despite meticulous preparation, what unfolded caught him off guard.

As Richardson was making his final run of the day, an abrupt shift from the exhilarating rush of carving through fresh powder to a chilling confrontation on private property.

“As I dropped into that driveway, I thought it was more of a road,” Richardson said.

A homeowner, armed and agitated, confronted Richardson with a gun.

“I’m like, I’m gonna get shot,” Richardson said.

The encounter, captured on camera, captured the attention of Brighton Mayor Dan Knoop, who was concerned, to say the least.

“They shouldn’t be going there, but they do,” Knoop said, alluding to the persistent challenge of trespassing in the area.

However, he emphasized that resorting to intimidation and brandishing firearms is unjustifiable.

“It’s never acceptable to be brandishing a gun, to be pushing people, swearing, yelling at people,” Knoop said.

While police have been in contact with the homeowner, concerns linger about the potential for further escalation.

“My biggest concern, I don’t want him to get injured, I don’t want him to injure anybody else,” Knoop said.

“He’s standing there like out of a scary movie with his gun in hand, looking straight at us with a chair behind him,” Richardson said. “It was terrifying.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A woman is lucky to be alive after a nearly 2,000-pound moose crashed into her windshield Sunday ni...

Kiersten Nunez

Utah woman lucky to be alive after crash with moose

A woman is lucky to be alive after a nearly 2,000-pound moose crashed into her windshield Sunday night. 

6 hours ago

FILE: Credit and deposit cards on a computer keyboard. Electronic commerce, business. Online shoppi...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Utah family says their bank refuses to reimburse fraudulent charges

A Taylorsville family says a hacker drained thousands of dollars out of their bank accounts and left them overdrawn by tens of thousands more. They thought federal banking rules protected them, but they say their bank has refused to reimburse them for those losses.

7 hours ago

Many Utah families are struggling to find and pay for child care.(KSL TV)...

Daniel Woodruff

‘This is not sustainable’: How the child care crisis impacts Utah

It's a major concern for many Utah families – finding and paying for child care.

8 hours ago

Judge Patrick Corum hears arguments about Attorney General Sean Reyes’ work calendar on Monday, F...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera

Judge to rule if public gets to see Utah attorney general’s work calendar

KSL and the Utah Attorney General’s Office squared off in court over whether the A.G.’s calendar should be publicly available.

10 hours ago

Utah schools could soon be required to have an armed guard in them if a big school safety bill pass...

Lindsay Aerts

Bill requiring armed security guards in Utah schools heads to full Senate vote

Utah schools could soon be required to have an armed guard in them if a big school safety bill passes the Utah Legislature.

10 hours ago

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is preparing to perform its last two concerts in the Philippi...

Dan Rascon

Tabernacle Choir prepares to perform at renowned Mall of Asia with Filipino press day

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is preparing to perform its last two concerts in the Philippines with a press day. Afterward, the choir will continue on with its world tour.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Snowboarder records altercation with property owner near Brighton Ski Resort