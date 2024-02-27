On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
CONSUMER

Free financial workshop teaches how to budget, invest

Feb 27, 2024, 1:36 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SALT LAKE CITY — When dealing with your finances, you hear a lot about budgeting, investing, and credit scores. It can all be overwhelming.

Starting Tuesday, local experts are ready to help at a free financial literacy workshop.

The Pacific Island Chamber of Commerce and the Utah Association of Financial Services are hosting the workshops.

Tuesday night counselors will help set up a personal spending plan that works with your budget.

It’s a six-week course. Each class is at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through March 26 at the Development Center in West Valley City.

Click here for more information.

Free financial workshop teaches how to budget, invest