SALT LAKE CITY — When dealing with your finances, you hear a lot about budgeting, investing, and credit scores. It can all be overwhelming.

Starting Tuesday, local experts are ready to help at a free financial literacy workshop.

The Pacific Island Chamber of Commerce and the Utah Association of Financial Services are hosting the workshops.

Tuesday night counselors will help set up a personal spending plan that works with your budget.

It’s a six-week course. Each class is at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through March 26 at the Development Center in West Valley City.

Click here for more information.