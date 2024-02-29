On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Illinois judge removes Trump from ballot because of ‘insurrectionist ban’

Feb 28, 2024, 5:55 PM | Updated: 5:59 pm

Former President Donald Trump attends a campaign event ahead of the Republican presidential primary...

Former President Donald Trump attends a campaign event ahead of the Republican presidential primary election in North Charleston, South Carolina, on February 14. Mandatory Credit: Sam Wolfe/Reuters via CNN Newsource

CNN's Profile Picture

BY  MARSHALL COHEN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — In a surprise move, an Illinois judge has removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s so-called “insurrectionist ban.”

The decision is paused, giving Trump a short period of time to appeal.

Wednesday’s unexpected decision comes as a similar anti-Trump challenge from Colorado is pending before the US Supreme Court, which is widely expected to reject arguments that Trump is barred from office.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter heavily relied on the prior finding by the Colorado Supreme Court, calling Colorado’s “rationale compelling.”

“The court also realizes the magnitude of this decision and its impact on the upcoming primary Illinois elections,” Porter wrote. “The Illinois State Board of Election shall remove Donald J. Trump from the ballot for the General Primary Election on March 19, 2024, or cause any votes cast for him to be suppressed.”

The judge stripped Trump from the Illinois ballot one month after the anti-Trump challenge was dismissed by the Illinois State Board of Elections. In a unanimous and bipartisan vote, the election board tossed the anti-Trump case because it said it didn’t have jurisdiction to review the matter.

Illinois is now the third state where Trump was booted from the ballot, after Colorado and Maine. But those decisions were paused pending the appeal of the Colorado case to the US Supreme Court.

Trump can appeal the judge’s decision in Illinois state courts.

He has already beaten back similar lawsuits in many other states.

The Illinois challenge was filed by a group of voters in coordination with Free Speech For People, a legal advocacy group that previously tried, but failed, to remove Trump from the ballot in MichiganMinnesota and Oregon.

At a hearing in late January, Porter pressed Trump’s lawyers on the difference between a “riot” and an “insurrection,” and whether Trump must first be convicted of a crime before he is barred from office.

“Is it important to understand why this mob of people came together and what they were actually trying to do?” Porter asked Trump’s lawyers, referring to the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

Trump attorney Nicholas Nelson described the events of January 6 as a “political riot,” comparing it to an angry mob, rather than a group with a specific series of legal aims.

“It was about one government act, and there’s no indication that the rioters had any plan,” Nelson said. “They were just angry.”

Illinois law requires candidates to certify that they are “qualified” for the office they’re seeking, which Trump did when he filed to run in the state’s GOP primary. Porter asked another Trump attorney, Adam Merrill, if Trump would need to be convicted of insurrection beforehand for his filing to be false.

“It would be much more difficult for us if that had happened,” Merrill said. “Here you don’t have that.”

Porter had previously declined Trump’s request to pause the proceedings until the US Supreme Court rules on the similar Colorado-based case challenge that barred him from the ballot in that state.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Electronic Arts plans to lay off 5% of its employees, making it the latest company in the gaming an...

Clare Duffy, CNN

Electronic Arts to lay off 5% of staff as gaming industry layoffs widen

Electronic Arts plans to lay off 5% of its employees, making it the latest company in the gaming and tech space to reduce its workforce.

1 hour ago

Studies have shown that food packaging materials such as microwave popcorn bags are a major source ...

Brenda Goodman, CNN

Certain types of ‘forever chemicals’ will no longer be used in US food packaging, FDA says

Certain kinds of greaseproofing “forever” chemicals will no longer be used in food packaging in the U.S.

1 hour ago

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., center, speaks about a bill to establish federal protections for IVF ...

Mary Clare Jalonick and Stephen Groves, Associated Press

Republicans block Senate bill to protect nationwide access to IVF treatments

Senate Republicans have blocked legislation that would protect access to in vitro fertilization, objecting to a vote on the issue Wednesday even after widespread backlash to a recent ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that threatens the practice.

1 hour ago

FILE - Comirnaty, a new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination booster for COVID-19, is displayed at a pharmac...

Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press

Older US adults should get another COVID-19 shot, health officials recommend

Older U.S. adults should roll up their sleeves for another COVID-19 shot, even if they got a booster in the fall, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.

1 hour ago

FILE - An unsold 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee sports-utilty vehicle stands for inspection outside a Cos...

Associated Press

Chrysler recalling more than 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees due to steering wheel issue

Chrysler is recalling more than 330,00 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of a steering wheel issue that may cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

2 hours ago

U.S. Capitol riot...

Mark Sherman, Associated Press

Supreme Court sets April arguments over whether Trump can be prosecuted for election interference

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to decide whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he interfered with the 2020 election and set a course for a quick resolution.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Illinois judge removes Trump from ballot because of ‘insurrectionist ban’