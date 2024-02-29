Here’s what to expect as remnants of California blizzard head to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the Wasatch Mountains, while other mountain areas in Utah’s northern half are listed in a winter storm watch ahead of a storm that has the potential to deliver multiple feet of snow over the next few days.

But mild and windy conditions are also forecast ahead of the storm, which is why the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the state’s western half that went into effect Thursday morning.

Storm timing

The incoming storm has already produced a slew of weather alerts west of Utah, including a blizzard warning in the Sierra Nevada mountains that currently lasts through Sunday night. The weather service alert states that 5 to 10 feet of snow is generally expected there, but some parts could end up with as much as 12 feet or more.

Projected snow totals aren’t as drastic as remnants of the atmospheric river move east; however, the storm has the potential to bring big-time mountain snow totals in parts of northern Utah because of how the storm is forecast to move. Weather prediction models indicate that the cold front will be moving slowly and likely stalling for some time over the region, says KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson.

Windy conditions are forecast before all of this, though. The wind advisory states that gusts up to 55 mph are possible in parts of central and southwest Utah, but the National Weather Service says strong wind gusts are forecast across the state Thursday and Friday as the cold front arrives.

Hazardous south to southwest winds are expected Saturday, with the strongest gusts expected across the Great Salt Lake Desert, west desert, southwest Utah and Tooele Valley. Wind gusts up to 65 mph are likely. #utwx pic.twitter.com/ekytzTbIda — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 29, 2024

Johnson says a mix of rain and snow showers will begin to enter northern Utah Friday morning. The mix of rain and snow could spread out to parts of the Wasatch Front later in the day, but most of the precipitation is expected by the Utah-Idaho border as the cold front starts to stall out over the region.

More widespread rain and snow showers are forecast for Utah on Saturday as the cold front begins to move again, sweeping through the state throughout the day. Valley rain is expected to switch to snow for many communities.

This is when most of the snow from the storm will impact Utah, says Nicole DeSmet, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are forecast to linger through many parts of the state on Sunday before conditions dry out on Monday.

Potential accumulations

Parts of northern Utah and southeast Idaho have the highest probability of strong precipitation because of where the cold front is forecast to stall, Johnson said.

It’s why the National Weather Service projects the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80 may have higher snow totals than other ranges in Utah. The storm warning, in effect from Thursday night through Saturday night, states that 2 to 3 feet of snow is possible in the region, with up to 4 feet in parts of the Bear River Range. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are also likely by exposed ridgelines.

Parts of the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, as well as the West Uinta and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, ranges remain in a winter storm watch. The weather service notes that these areas could receive 1 to 2 feet of snow through Sunday afternoon, with a potential of 3 feet possible in the upper Cottonwood canyons.

DeSmet says the “bulk” of the storm’s precipitation is expected to fall during the second half of Saturday through early Monday.

“We are looking at much higher snow totals across really all the northern mountains,” she said, noting that most mountain areas may end up with 20 to 30 inches.

The storm may also produce 2 to 5 inches of snow in the valleys during this time, with higher totals by valley benches, but DeSmet said the agency is tracking multiple variables that could determine how much snow communities receive. These include how much moisture is left in the decaying atmospheric river as it heads to Utah and how much is left after the cold front moves through.

“(Accumulation projections) could still change as we look at the latest model trends and how conditions are playing out,” she added.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online at the KSL Weather Center.

Another snowpack boost

The storm could also get Utah’s statewide snowpack average to the annual median peak — if there is enough moisture left in the system through these variables.

The state average reached 14.3 inches of snow water equivalent after a storm that arrived earlier this week, hitting the median average from the 30-year normal about a month before that typically happens. Utah’s snowpack is just 1.7 inches below the average peak, which includes years before and after the span of 1991 through 2020.

The state’s reservoir system ends February at 83% capacity, so it’s likely that some water managers will begin more controlled releases in the coming weeks and months to prepare for the spring snowmelt.