UTAH LEGISLATURE

Lawmakers debate NHL arena funding as Church supports project’s potential to ‘revitalize downtown’

Feb 29, 2024, 2:17 PM | Updated: 2:29 pm

Ryan Smith posted this image to X on Tuesday, showing a new NBA and NHL arena anchoring what he cal...

Ryan Smith posted this image to X on Tuesday, showing a new NBA and NHL arena anchoring what he called a revitalized downtown Salt Lake City. (Ryan Smith, X)

(Ryan Smith, X)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives is continuing to discuss a bill to fund a National Hockey League stadium and “sports and entertainment” district in downtown Salt Lake City as the clock ticks down on the 2024 general legislative session.

Members of the House have until Friday night to pass the bill and send it to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk. The Utah Senate voted 21-7 on Tuesday to pass an amended SB272, which sets up a Capital City Reinvestment Zone, including a possible new arena for the Utah Jazz and an NHL franchise.

The bill would fund the project area through a sales tax increase of up to 0.5% in Salt Lake City, which would push the sales tax rate in Utah’s capital city to 8.25%.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints told KSL TV’s Lindsay Aerts that the Church supports the potential impact of the project on downtown SLC.

“The Church has always demonstrated interest in making sure Utah’s capital city remains vibrant and attractive, both for those who live and work here as well as those who visit. As a stakeholder in the downtown community, where the Church’s global headquarters is positioned, we’re pleased with the potential this has to refresh and revitalize downtown Salt Lake City while presenting a safe and family-friendly gathering place for generations to come,” said Church spokesperson Doug Andersen.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall voiced her support for the proposal on Tuesday, presenting the bill alongside its sponsor Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton.

“Instead of thinking of this as a hockey arena or a basketball arena … let’s think about our vibrant urban core that represents the Utah economy to the rest of the nation and to the world,” McCay said. “We’re not building an arena, we’re building a city.”

Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith posted a rendering of a reimagined downtown Salt Lake City with a new sports and entertainment district, anchored by a new arena.

“Downtown Salt Lake City is the heart of Utah,” Smith said in his post. “Our efforts are not about an arena, it’s about revitalizing a downtown that desperately needs investment. Imagine a downtown experience like this with the NBA / NHL at its core.”

Ryan Smith teases reimagined downtown SLC with new arena as lawmakers debate billions in subsidies

However, economists broadly agree that arenas are “not economic development catalysts and confer limited social benefits.”

“It’s really across the board that these are really poor public investments,” said J.C. Bradbury, a Kennesaw State University economics professor who studies sports economics and stadium subsidies.

“There is little evidence that sports venues promote the type of commerce that downtowns need to prosper, and there are good reasons to think associated congestion and crime created by events hurt the area,” he said in a post that quoted Smith’s rendering.

“The ‘debate’ over whether stadium subsidies are good deals for local communities is like the ‘debate’ in the 1980s about whether cigarettes are bad for us: A legion of independent experts with decades of real-world evidence versus a few hired guns who won’t publish their data,” The Center for Economic Accountability posted.

SB272 is the second piece of legislation unveiled this week that would increase taxes for construction of a sports and entertainment district.

On Tuesday, a bill came forward that would create a board with taxing authority to generate at least $900 million for construction of a Major League Baseball stadium in the Fairpark neighborhood on Salt Lake City’s west side as part of a mixed-use development proposed by the Larry H. Miller Company. HB562 would allow the board to levy a variety of taxes, including raising the state’s hotel and car rental taxes.

Lawmakers have approved HB562, sending it to Cox’s desk for signing. The governor has until March 21 to sign any bills from this session.

KSL 5 TV Live

