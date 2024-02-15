LHM Company releases renderings for $3.5B Power District development with potential MLB ballpark

SALT LAKE CITY — The Larry H. Miller Company unveiled renderings for the Power District site, which the company called “a transformational investment and catalytic development in Utah’s capital city.”

The plan includes at least $3.5 billion from the LHM Company to develop the approximately 100-acre site in the heart of Salt Lake City’s westside, which sits next to the Utah State Fairpark and Jordan River.

The Power District would include mixed-use development, innovative residential options, green spaces and trails, a beautified Jordan Riverwalk and — if Big League Utah and the Miller family are successful — a Major League Baseball ballpark.

“We are passionate about this once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our capital city,” said Steve Starks, CEO of the LHM Company. “This project will serve as a vibrant extension of and gateway to downtown Salt Lake, complements the mission of the State Fairpark, and brings the Jordan River to life. The Power District will be a gathering place for Utah’s families to live, work, play and enjoy the best views in Major League Baseball.”

New Salt Lake MLB ballpark renderings

Renderings released Thursday show a ballpark oriented so the outfield offers views of downtown Salt Lake City and the Wasatch Mountains. The LHM Company said CSL, a third-party consultant, conducted a market assessment and found “both a robust appetite for professional baseball and strong data that suggests Utah would be a thriving market for an MLB expansion team.”

That assessment also recommended a seating capacity of 30,000 to 35,000 at the new ballpark.

Big League Utah, a coalition that includes Utah’s federal, state and local decision-makers, business and community leaders, former MLB baseball players and potential investors, highlighted “shovel-ready” plans for the ballpark last April.

The group highlighted the stadium’s location, which would be near the Utah Transit Authority’s TRAX Green line and FrontRunner, Interstates 15, 80 and 215, Redwood Road and the Salt Lake City International Airport, which is Delta’s largest hub in the western U.S.

Big League Utah also said a ballpark could become an Olympic venue if Salt Lake is chosen to host the 2034 Winter Games, hosting medal ceremonies and concerts or big air snowboarding competitions.

“A new Major League Baseball ballpark will provide not only a baseball ballpark but a multipurpose venue for the burgeoning sport and entertainment landscape year round here in Utah, including potential venue options for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” said Fraser Bullock, CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games.

During his monthly press conference on Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox said there is a “very, very good chance” the National Hockey League is coming to Utah soon, and a good chance the Beehive State lands an MLB franchise.

Big League Utah noted the NHL hosts an annual Winter Classic outdoor game, and a potential Utah NHL franchise could host such a game at the new ballpark.

Other development features

Phase one of the Power District development begins later this year as crews start construction of a new Rocky Mountain Power headquarters building.

Company officials said they are working closely with the Utah State Fairpark board, Salt Lake City, the Jordan River Commission, and state leaders to incorporate different master and land-use plans into their development framework.

“The partnership between the Power District and the Utah State Fairpark will create economic development and allow investment in Fairpark infrastructure,” said Larry Mullenax, executive director of the Utah State Fairpark. “This development continues the State Fairpark’s position as a self-sustaining state asset.”

“I appreciate the focus that the Millers and the Power District have on facing the Jordan River, not turning their backs on it. Bringing the Jordan River into the Power District experience will be an incredible, fascinating, beautiful asset for Salt Lake City and beyond,” added Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

The company’s real estate wing is collaborating with Boston-based design firm Sasaki to develop the site.

“The Power District is an investment in human capital and will bring infrastructure and economic and educational development opportunities to the area,” said Steve Miller, board chair of the LHM Company. “Our family is committed to this project and is humbled by the rallying of community support around this initiative. We are invested in this area because we believe in creating enriching experiences.”

This is a developing story. It may be updated.