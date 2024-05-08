On the Site:
date 2024-05-08
Real Salt Lake Faceplants In U.S. Open Cup Round Of 32 Loss

May 8, 2024, 9:08 PM

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake dropped out of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 4-2 loss against lower-division New Mexico United.

RSL traveled to Albuquerque, NM, on Wednesday, May 8, for a Round of 32 matchup against New Mexico United.

First Half

The home club missed its first scoring chance when Sergio Rivas’ right-footed attempt sailed over the goal in the 13th minute. Minutes later, Zico Bailey beat Gavin Beavers twice in less than three minutes to give New Mexico a 2-0 lead.

Zavier Gozo blasted a ball that Alexandros Tabakis rejected on the first RSL scoring chance in the 25th minute.

In the 35th minute, Fidel Barajas took a header pass from Zavier Gozo and broke free into the box. Barajas beat Alexandros Tabakis to make it a 2-1 game.

New Mexico added a third goal in the 49th minute from Nicky Hernandez to take a 3-1 advantage into halftime.

Second Half

Anderson Julio checked into the game to start the second half and quickly found Diego Luna for a shot from distance that beat Tabakis for RSL’s second goal.

Later in the match, Tabakis made a nice save on a shot with pace from Bertin Jacquesson.

New Mexico United picked up a yellow card with a hard foul in the 74th minute, setting up an RSL scoring chance. The free kick was deflected away harmlessly as Real Salt Lake searched for the equalizer.

An 85th-minute NMU goal opened the advantage to 4-2. A blazing strike pinged off the right post to the foot of Jacob Reyes. Reyes beat Beavers with a left-footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Real Salt Lake came up empty down the stretch, ultimately falling 4-2.

Follow Real Salt Lake With KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake resumes the MLS regular season when it travels to Carson, CA, for a matchup with the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 11. The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. MT at Dignity Health Sports Park. RSL is 20-24-14 all-time against the Galaxy. The teams went 1-1-1 against each other in 2023.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram. 

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

