Real Salt Lake Faceplants In U.S. Open Cup Round Of 32 Loss

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake dropped out of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 4-2 loss against lower-division New Mexico United.

RSL traveled to Albuquerque, NM, on Wednesday, May 8, for a Round of 32 matchup against New Mexico United.

First Half

The home club missed its first scoring chance when Sergio Rivas’ right-footed attempt sailed over the goal in the 13th minute. Minutes later, Zico Bailey beat Gavin Beavers twice in less than three minutes to give New Mexico a 2-0 lead.

Zavier Gozo blasted a ball that Alexandros Tabakis rejected on the first RSL scoring chance in the 25th minute.

I’m sorry what. I thought I was watching a replay of the first goal. Its 2-0 New Mexico #RSL @kslsports — RSL Show on KSL 🎙️⚡️ (@rslshow) May 9, 2024

In the 35th minute, Fidel Barajas took a header pass from Zavier Gozo and broke free into the box. Barajas beat Alexandros Tabakis to make it a 2-1 game.

New Mexico added a third goal in the 49th minute from Nicky Hernandez to take a 3-1 advantage into halftime.

It’s been a rough going for RSL in this first half RSL trails 3-1 #RSL @kslsports — RSL Show on KSL 🎙️⚡️ (@rslshow) May 9, 2024

Second Half

Anderson Julio checked into the game to start the second half and quickly found Diego Luna for a shot from distance that beat Tabakis for RSL’s second goal.

🇺🇸 Great goal from Diego Luna (20) to give RSL a lifeline, his 2nd of the season in all comps. It hasn’t been a great game for RSL tonight against New Mexico United but their youth is showing out 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hBXMNEOdIV — American Ultras Talk (@ameriultrastalk) May 9, 2024

Later in the match, Tabakis made a nice save on a shot with pace from Bertin Jacquesson.

New Mexico United picked up a yellow card with a hard foul in the 74th minute, setting up an RSL scoring chance. The free kick was deflected away harmlessly as Real Salt Lake searched for the equalizer.

An 85th-minute NMU goal opened the advantage to 4-2. A blazing strike pinged off the right post to the foot of Jacob Reyes. Reyes beat Beavers with a left-footed shot to the bottom left corner.

New Mexico re-establishes their two-goal advantage in the 85th minute. Strike off the crossbar & they tap home the rebound to make it 4-2. #DaleReal #RSL — Jake Hatch (Yawk) Utah Hockey Club Aficionado (@JacobCHatch) May 9, 2024

Real Salt Lake came up empty down the stretch, ultimately falling 4-2.

Real Salt Lake resumes the MLS regular season when it travels to Carson, CA, for a matchup with the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 11. The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. MT at Dignity Health Sports Park. RSL is 20-24-14 all-time against the Galaxy. The teams went 1-1-1 against each other in 2023.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here

