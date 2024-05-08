On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Royals FC Go Down Early, Drop Second-Straight Game in San Diego

May 8, 2024, 10:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Utah Royals FC is now winless in its last six matches as they dropped a second-straight game against the San Diego Wave FC on Wednesday.

Once San Diego took the lead in the 35th minute, it was smooth sailing from there. The Wave played very methodically and never really allowed the Royals to build much momentum.

Utah will look to snap its two-game losing streak on the road in Chicago against the Red Stars on May 12 or in North Carolina against the Courage on May 17.

Royals Fall To Wave In Snapdragon Stadium

First Half

Utah came out of the gates aggressively looking to take advantage of a shorthanded San Diego team.

However, the fast-paced playstyle almost immediately worked against them. The Royals struggled to keep possession in the opening 20 minutes and spent most of that time on their defensive third.

Despite these facts, it was actually Utah who took the first shot of the game in the 20th minute. Amandine Henry loaded up from outside the box but was off the mark.

Following that first attempt, things heated up a bit for Utah. They lined up for back-to-back corners in the 22nd minute and seemed to be knocking on the door of a first-half goal.

Then, in the 32nd minute, the momentum took a drastic shift. San Diego’s Kimmi Ascanio maneuvered into the box and sent a right-footed shot toward the right post but it was blocked by Paige Monaghan.

The play went to VAR Decision where it was found that Monaghan redirected the shot with her wrist. The Wave was awarded a penalty kick.

Jaedyn Shaw stepped up and put it in the top right of the goal to give the home club a 1-0 advantage.

The Royals nearly found an equalizer in the 39th minute. Ally Sentnor sent a perfect left-footed cross to Monaghan in the middle but her sliding attempt was off.

Four minutes of stoppage time was added to the first half.

In the 45th, Sentnor looked to make another play as she took a shot from outside the box but San Diego goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made the save.

Utah went into the break trailing 1-0.

Second Half

The Royals got the first good look of the half in the 48th minute as Hannah Betfort missed a shot from outside the box to the left.

From there, San Diego took control of the game once again.

The Wave got two decent looks on goal in the 52nd and 54th minutes. The first attempt was blocked and the second was a little too high.

In the 59th minute, the Royals were just inches from tying the game at one apiece. Monaghan put an excellent cross right in front of the net and Betfort was there for the close-range header. The ball came straight up and bounced off the post back into the center of the field.

With a goal lead and 30 minutes left in regulation, San Diego began to play very defensively. They may have sacrificed some offensive opportunities but it made it very tough for Utah to get anything going on SDFC’s half.

For the 15 minutes following Betfort’s header attempt, the Royals only got one shot off that was quickly blocked.

Even though the Wave didnt get many opportunities to set up their offense, they still had the threat of a counterattack.

That threat proved lethal for Utah in the 77th minute. San Diego took advantage of a Utah turnover and Makenzy Doniak doubled the lead for San Diego with a left-footed shot from the center of the box.

In the 85th minute, Sentnor was on the receiving end of a cross in the box. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL draft attempted to sneak a shot through but had it blocked.

Sentnor was put in almost the same scenario in the 89th minute and wasn’t able to get a quality shot off.

Five minutes of stoppage time was added to the second half.

San Diego wasn’t satisfied with the 2-0 lead as stoppage time ticked down. The Wave nearly buried a third goal in the 93rd minute but Utah was able to get a clear.

With the 2-0 loss in San Diego, the Royals have now dropped five of the last six games.

How To Watch Utah Royals FC, NWSL Matches In 2024 Season

Like many other leagues, the NWSL broadcasts its games on a handful of channels and platforms.

TV options include CBS, ESPN, and ION network. Streaming options include Prime Video, Paramount+, ESPN+, and NWSL+.

Live radio calls of every game can be found on KSLSports.com. Select games will be broadcast on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM/1160 AM).

Check out where to watch each Utah Royals game here.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Faceplants In U.S. Open Cup Round Of 32 Loss

Real Salt Lake dropped out of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 4-2 loss against lower-division New Mexico United.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Shakes Free For Second Half Real Salt Lake Goal

Anderson Julio entered to begin the second half and quickly found Diego Luna for RSL's second goal of the match, making it 3-2. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fidel Barajas Scores First Real Salt Lake Goal In U.S. Open Cup

17-year-old Fidel Barajas cut a two-goal deficit in half as Real Salt Lake scrambled after giving up two goals in less than three minutes.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Smith Entertainment Group Reveals Survey To Name Utah’s NHL Team

Smith Entertainment Group revealed the widely anticipated survey to name Utah's National Hockey League franchise.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shohei Ohtani’s Ex-Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Will Plead Guilty In Betting Case

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to bank and tax fraud.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nikola Jokić Wins Third Career NBA MVP Award

Nikola Jokic was announced Wednesday night as the NBA's Most Valuable Player — his third time winning the award in the past four seasons.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Utah Royals FC Go Down Early, Drop Second-Straight Game in San Diego