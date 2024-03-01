On the Site:
Mouthwash recalled nationwide over poisoning risk

Feb 29, 2024, 8:03 PM

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced February 29 that Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide ...

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced February 29 that Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash is being recalled for a lack of child-resistant packaging required for products containing ethanol. (From CPSC via CNN Newsource)

(From CPSC via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JOHN TOWFIGHI, CNN


CNN

New York (CNN) —One brand of hydrogen peroxide mouthwash is being recalled nationwide for posing a potential poisoning risk for children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Feb. 29 that Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash is being recalled for a lack of child-resistant packaging required for products containing a certain concentration of ethanol.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately place the mouthwash out of reach and sight of children. Nutraceutical Corporation, the Utah-based manufacturer of the mouthwash, is contacting all known customers and offering refunds or replacements.

Flavors being recalled include eucalyptus mint and wintermint, sold in brown bottles with a white lid. The bottles display a pink and white label with the Heritage Store logo, product name, and flavor. All bottles are being recalled.

The mouthwash has been sold in stores such as Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Mom’s Organic Market, New Season’s Market and Mother’s Market & Kitchen. It was also sold online through platforms like Amazon, iHerb and HeritageStore.com from October 2010 to December 2023.

102,100 bottles of mouthwash are subject to the recall. No injuries have been reported related to the mouthwash.

The Poison Prevention Packaging Act requires that products with a certain concentration of ethanol have child-resistant packaging.

The symptoms of ethanol poisoning include vomiting, nausea, slowed breathing, and drowsiness, among others.

For questions about poisoning or if you need emergency assistance, call Poison Help at 1-800-222-1222 or visit Poison.org for additional resources.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

