Tumbleweeds pile up in front of homes in Daybreak

SOUTH JORDAN — Many people in Salt Lake County woke up to tumbleweeds outside their homes, and not just a dozen or so.

In South Jordan, they were in the thousands.

Saturday morning as winds were howling through a field in the Daybreak community in South Jordan, there was nothing to stop those tumbleweeds except for houses.

One house in particular off of Split Rock Drive may have been the biggest tourist attraction in South Jordan. The front of the house was covered in tumbleweeds. In fact, there was an SUV in front of the house, but it was hard to see because it was buried by the tumbleweeds.

South Jordan City street workers showed up to clear roads and pathways. Despite it being caused by the win, it’s something the city has to deal with.

“It is one we can handle and our residents have been great to work with us on that,” said Rachel Van Cleave, South Jordan communications manager. “Luckily, it’s something we can handle. This is not our first tumblemeagdon.”