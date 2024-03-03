South Jordan residents react to waking up and seeing thousands of tumbleweeds in front of their homes

SOUTH JORDAN — Of all the things to see in South Jordan, John Young never thought his home would become such an attraction.

“You take pictures, you take videos,” he said. “And you hope the wind changes.

It’s not everyday that thousands of tumbleweeds roll in for a visit.

“I woke up this morning,” Young said. “I open up the blinds and this was my front porch.”

There’s even a vehicle in there somewhere.

“What do you do?” Young asked. “You just laugh. There’s nothing to do but laugh.”

As heavy winds blew through a Daybreak neighborhood in South Jordan, avoiding tumbleweeds kind of became a sport.

And the more you tried to get rid of them, the more they seemed to just come right back.

“Yeah, oh yeah,” said Daybreak resident Stan Romero. “It twirls.”

Romero has quite the suprise when he opened his garage door this morning.

“And boom,” he said. “It was 10 foot high coming in the garage.”

South Jordan city workers showed up with a dumpster and backhoe to clear roads and pathways.

“Luckily, it’s something we can handle,” said Rachel Van Cleave, communications manager for South Jordan. “This is not our first tumblemegadon,”

Daybreak has been overwhelmed by tumbleweeds in the past.

“We’ve had a few tumbleweeds but nothing like this,” Young said. “We had an area over here that filled up two years ago, maybe. But nothing to this volume. It’s absolutely crazy.”