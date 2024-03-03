On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

South Jordan residents react to waking up and seeing thousands of tumbleweeds in front of their homes

Mar 2, 2024, 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:29 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — Of all the things to see in South Jordan, John Young never thought his home would become such an attraction.

“You take pictures, you take videos,” he said. “And you hope the wind changes.

It’s not everyday that thousands of tumbleweeds roll in for a visit.

“I woke up this morning,” Young said. “I open up the blinds and this was my front porch.”

There’s even a vehicle in there somewhere.

Some residents in Salt Lake County woke up Saturday morning to find tumbleweeds piled up next to their homes, and in one case, a vehicle. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

“What do you do?” Young asked. “You just laugh. There’s nothing to do but laugh.”

As heavy winds blew through a Daybreak neighborhood in South Jordan, avoiding tumbleweeds kind of became a sport.

And the more you tried to get rid of them, the more they seemed to just come right back.

“Yeah, oh yeah,” said Daybreak resident Stan Romero. “It twirls.”

Romero has quite the suprise when he opened his garage door this morning.

“And boom,” he said. “It was 10 foot high coming in the garage.”

(Mark Less, KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV)

South Jordan city workers showed up with a dumpster and backhoe to clear roads and pathways.

“Luckily, it’s something we can handle,” said Rachel Van Cleave, communications manager for South Jordan. “This is not our first tumblemegadon,”

Daybreak has been overwhelmed by tumbleweeds in the past.

“We’ve had a few tumbleweeds but nothing like this,” Young said. “We had an area over here that filled up two years ago, maybe. But nothing to this volume. It’s absolutely crazy.”

Tumbleweeds pile up in front of homes in Daybreak

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

yellow tape crossing blue and red lights...

Mark Jones

18-year-old arrested for alleged involvement in a shooting death of another person

A 18-year-old man has been taken into custody by police in connection to a shooting late Friday night in South Salt Lake that left one person dead.

36 minutes ago

Salt Lake City International Airport is also being impacted by the winterstorm moving through Utah....

Mark Jones

Delays, cancelations reported at Salt Lake City International Airport

Salt Lake City International Airport is also being impacted by the winterstorm moving through Utah.

3 hours ago

power outage map...

Cary Schwanitz

Rocky Mountain Power scrambles to repair outages affecting thousands

Rocky Mountain Power crews planned to work around the clock this weekend repairing power lines as winds up to 65 mph pummeled Utah.

3 hours ago

Several people in Salt Lake County woke up to tumbleweeds outside their homes, and not just a dozen...

Alex Cabrero

Tumbleweeds pile up in front of homes in Daybreak

Many people in Salt Lake County woke up to tumbleweeds outside their homes, and not just a dozen or so.

5 hours ago

With gusts over 65 mph, powerful winds surged into Utah Saturday, March 2, 2024, ahead of a big sto...

Larry D. Curtis

Powerful winds close lifts and runs at Utah ski resorts

As powerful winds and a winter storm surged into Utah Saturday, several ski resorts closed lifts or cancelled ski days.

5 hours ago

Tumbleweeds surround an Eagle Mountain home on March 2, 2024. (Photo credit: Brennen Katsos)...

Josh Ellis

High winds hit Wasatch Front as storm moves in

High winds moved into the Wasatch Front Saturday afternoon, swamping homes with tumbleweeds and damaging a Salt Lake church's roof.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

South Jordan residents react to waking up and seeing thousands of tumbleweeds in front of their homes