Strong winds leave behind damage across Utah

Mar 2, 2024, 9:29 PM | Updated: 9:30 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — From uprooted trees to flying trampolines, most of the state experienced strong wind gusts that left behind damage for many.

KSL TV viewers submitted photos and videos of the winds destruction.

Viewer Denise Cable sent photos of her mother and sisters home after several tall pine trees toppled over, some even block her mother’s driveway.

A photo of a tree in a driveway after it was knocked over during high winds on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Denise Cable)

In Nephi, a tree about 100 years old was completely uprooted at Nephi City Park. Craig Oswald, parks and recreation director for Nephi City, said the tree fell on top of the small bathroom building. Oswald said the city will have to evaluate how much it will cost to repair the damage.

“It’s kind of a sad thing cause it’s such an old tree and I believe from what I’ve been told it was planted by some of the founding members of Nephi,” Oswald said.

In Salt Lake City, church leaders at Gospel Grace Church spent most of their day Saturday trying to fix roof damage caused by the wind.

“The power of the wind, the wind got under the membrane on the corner and just kind of peeled it back,” said Will Galkin, a pastor at the church.

He said thanks to community members they were able to get a tarp up just before Sunday morning service.

To submit your viewer photos, click here.

