On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump will win North Dakota GOP caucuses, CNN projects

Mar 4, 2024, 8:43 PM

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out the Vote Rally March 2 in Richmond, Virginia....

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out the Vote Rally March 2 in Richmond, Virginia. Trump will win North Dakota’s Republican presidential caucuses, CNN projects, claiming one final boost before the campaign expands to 15 states on Super Tuesday. (Win McNamee, Gett Images)

(Win McNamee, Gett Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY GREGORY KRIEG, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump will win North Dakota’s Republican presidential caucuses, CNN projects, claiming one final boost before the campaign expands to 15 states on Super Tuesday.

It is the former president’s third straight primary victory in the state. He ran unopposed in 2020 after defeating Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich there four years earlier.

Always the favorite, Trump had the endorsement of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a former 2024 campaign rival who dropped out of the race in December before backing Trump on the eve of the Iowa caucuses. The former president will collect all of the state party’s 29 delegates as he closes in on the 1,215 needed to become the presumptive GOP nominee.

North Dakota has voted for the Republican candidate in 14 consecutive presidential elections. The last Democrat to win it was Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964, when he routed Barry Goldwater with more than 60% of the vote nationwide. In 2020, Trump defeated Biden in the state by more than 30 points.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

In this Jan. 4, 2013 photo, evidence of sliding snow is seen in steep terrain near a ski area at Sn...

Associated Press

2 snowmobilers killed in separate avalanches in Washington and Idaho

Two snowmobilers have been killed in separate avalanches in Washington state and in Idaho.

14 minutes ago

Jeff Bezos attends "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" World Premiere in Leicester Square o...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Jeff Bezos dethrones Elon Musk to become the richest person on earth again

Jeff Bezos has reclaimed the title of the richest person on earth, surpassing Elon Musk, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Monday.

36 minutes ago

FILE - Left to right, clockwise: Twitter former executives Vijaya Gadde, Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal, ...

Brian Fung and Clare Duffy, CNN

Former Twitter execs sue Elon Musk over severance payments

A group of former Twitter executives sued Elon Musk on Monday in a bid to recover more than $128 million in severance that they allege Musk has not paid since he acquired the company, now called X, more than a year ago.

4 hours ago

Idaho State Police released aerial photos of a string of crash sties on Interstate 84 on March 4, 2...

Mary Culbertson

63 cars, semitrucks crash on I-84 following winter storm

Idaho State Police responded to a string of crashes on I-84 Monday morning, closing miles of the interstate for hours.

5 hours ago

Tova Callender, left, and Christiane Keyhani of Hui O Ka Wai Ola, collect water samples at the Mala...

AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press

In Hawaii, coral is the foundation of life. What happened to it after the Lahaina wildfire?

For now, state officials are urging the public to limit their exposure to the ocean and seafood until scientists understand what might be making its way through the food chain.

7 hours ago

Cookie Monster has taken to X to express his frustration over shrinking products, aka: "shrinkflati...

Bryan Mena, CNN

Even Cookie Monster is complaining about the US economy now

Cookie Monster has taken a stance on a very real and controversial trend in the US economy — and he hates it.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Trump will win North Dakota GOP caucuses, CNN projects