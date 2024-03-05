Trump will win North Dakota GOP caucuses, CNN projects

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump will win North Dakota’s Republican presidential caucuses, CNN projects, claiming one final boost before the campaign expands to 15 states on Super Tuesday.

It is the former president’s third straight primary victory in the state. He ran unopposed in 2020 after defeating Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich there four years earlier.

Always the favorite, Trump had the endorsement of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a former 2024 campaign rival who dropped out of the race in December before backing Trump on the eve of the Iowa caucuses. The former president will collect all of the state party’s 29 delegates as he closes in on the 1,215 needed to become the presumptive GOP nominee.

North Dakota has voted for the Republican candidate in 14 consecutive presidential elections. The last Democrat to win it was Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964, when he routed Barry Goldwater with more than 60% of the vote nationwide. In 2020, Trump defeated Biden in the state by more than 30 points.